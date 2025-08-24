Browns Make Notable QB Cut Ahead Of Roster Deadline

The Cleveland Browns have started making tough roster decisions as their crowded quarterback room begins to take shape.

With final cuts approaching and the regular season opener just weeks away, the team made its first significant move to clarify the competition.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Cleveland has released one of their veteran quarterbacks as the franchise prepares to keep four quarterbacks on its active roster.

“Browns are releasing quarterback Tyler Huntley, per source. Cleveland has been planning to keep its other four QBs — Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders — on its 53-man roster,” Schefter shared.

The Browns brought Huntley aboard before their preseason opener against Carolina after injuries sidelined both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

His role was simple but necessary during training camp. Handle late-game snaps and absorb fourth-quarter preseason reps while the team evaluated its younger options.

Huntley delivered when called upon. He led a game-winning drive against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday after rookie Shedeur Sanders struggled in his opportunity.

The veteran brings legitimate NFL experience with 25 career appearances and 14 starts since entering the league with Baltimore. He also started five games for Miami last season.

However, his long-term prospects in Cleveland were always limited. Joe Flacco remains locked in as the starter while the organization continues developing Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders for the future.

Huntley provided valuable depth during a crucial period but became expendable once the injured quarterbacks returned to action.

Cleveland opens the regular season against Cincinnati on September 7.

Huntley will now search for opportunities with other teams as roster cutdowns continue across the league.

