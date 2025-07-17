Browns Make Roster Move With Veteran Defender

The Cleveland Browns entered training camp with roster adjustments already underway as the team evaluates depth and prepares for crucial position battles.

The defensive line remains a priority with All-Pro Myles Garrett leading the unit while newcomers Mason Graham and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka look to make their mark.

One player who had been competing for a role was edge rusher Elerson G. Smith, but his journey with the organization has reached its conclusion.

The Browns made the announcement official, placing the 26-year-old Smith on the reserve/retired list just one day before his 27th birthday.

“We’ve placed Elerson G. Smith on reserve/retired,” the Browns announced on X.

The timing opens up a roster spot right before camp begins, aligning with Cleveland’s growing emphasis on younger and more durable talent along the defensive line.

Smith joined the team last September after bouncing between several organizations throughout his NFL career.

Originally a fourth-round pick out of Northern Iowa, Smith showed flashes of potential early with the New York Giants but struggled with injuries that limited his availability.

After brief stints with the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, he found his way to Cleveland’s practice squad and made two appearances in 2024, recording two tackles.

His NFL journey spanned just 15 games total due to persistent neck issues that contributed to his limited action.

Despite the challenges, Smith’s determination earned him a futures contract in January before ultimately choosing to step away from football.

With his departure, the spotlight shifts to players like Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire to take the next step and strengthen the Browns’ defensive rotation.

