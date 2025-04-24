Browns Predicted To Make ‘Shocking’ Pick At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns need a franchise quarterback in the worst possible way.

However, most reports have them going with either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with their first-round selection.

Reports suggest that they’re not as high on Shedeur Sanders, and he may fall entirely out of the top five.

Nevertheless, Marc Ross of NFL.com just doesn’t see that happening.

In a column centered on bold predictions for Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, he believes that the Browns could shock the world by taking Sanders instead:

“It’s been almost unanimously assumed during the pre-draft process that Cleveland will select either edge rusher Abdul Carter or two-way player Travis Hunter with the second overall pick. However, early on Thursday night, the Browns provide a shocker when they take QB Shedeur Sanders in that spot,” Ross wrote.

Of course, some might claim that this decision would not be a surprise, as they have a glaring need for a signal-caller.

Then again, given the way they’ve conducted their pre-draft process and everything that has transpired, it would be shocking if they didn’t take Hunter.

Hunter is the odds-on favorite to take his talents to Northeast Ohio, and as much as the Browns need a quarterback, it’s hard to believe someone would complain if they were to get him.

Sanders’ tape has left plenty to be desired, and compared with other quarterbacks taken at No. 2, he seems more likely to be Ryan Leaf than Jayden Daniels.

His arm talent is subpar, he’s not athletic or mobile, and while he’s a savvy decision-maker, he has shown shades of Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott.

It’s not that he’s not an NFL-caliber quarterback or that he can’t be a star, but taking him as high as No. 2 might end up looking like a reach once it’s all said and done.

NEXT:

Insider Names 4 Prospects Browns Should Target If They Trade Down From No. 2