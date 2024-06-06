Browns Nation

Thursday, June 6, 2024
Browns Missing 3 RBs From OTA Practices

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman
D’Onta Foreman (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland’s run of misfortune with injuries to skilled position athletes has spilled into the 2024 offseason.

A year after losing Browns running back Nick Chubb during the regular season to his second significant left knee injury, the team inked deals with two runners this offseason and brought in Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman.

Heading into the final session of voluntary OTAs, the Browns had all three running backs watching the practices as bystanders.

Analyst Fred Greetham shared a video of two of the running backs on Twitter – Hines and Foreman – who were observing practice instead of participating in the drills.

Chubb’s absence has been well documented over the past nine months, and the running back spoke to media about his recovery on Wednesday for the first time since last season.

Hines also has a well-covered reason for missing the practice as he continues to recover from an incident last July that caused significant injuries to the runner.

In an earlier OTA session, Hines spoke about his rehab process before concluding he would be available either late July or early August.

Neither Chubb nor Hines have participated in any practices this offseason to aid in the recovery process.

Foreman’s absence was unexplained, however.

Analyst Scott Petrak reported that Foreman missed for undisclosed reasons without giving any timetable for his return to practice.

The Browns return for a mandatory minicamp next week from June 11 through June 13.

Cleveland reconvenes for training camp in mid-July at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

