Browns Added An Undrafted Defender Who Could Surprise Everyone

During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns had 10 picks and used just two of those picks on defense. However, the franchise has been active since the draft, gobbling up a healthy number of undrafted free agent defenders. According to ESPN Cleveland Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, the team added LSU defensive tackle Bernard Gooden.

“LSU defensive lineman Bernard Gooden is signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, per league source. Gooden, 6-1 and 280 pounds, had 4 sacks and 15.5 TFLs in a college career that included stops at LSU, South Florida and Wake Forest. Honorable Mention All-AAC in 2024,” Oyefusi wrote.

LSU defensive lineman Bernard Gooden is signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, per league source. Gooden, 6-1 and 280 pounds, had 4 sacks and 15.5 TFLs in a college career that included stops at LSU, South Florida and Wake Forest. Honorable Mention All-AAC in 2024. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 25, 2026

The 6’1′, 280-pound Gooden played for three colleges after leaving high school (where he was ranked the 38th best prospect in Alabama). He began at Wake Forest in 2022 with seven combined tackles, including a half sack and 3.5 tackles for a loss. Gooden transferred to South Florida of the American Conference in 2023 and only saw action in two contests.

He then played in 13 games for the Bulls in 2024, recording 35 tackles, including 10 for a loss and 1.5 sacks. In the Hawaii Bowl against San Jose State, Gooden had four tackles and a tackle for a loss. He was selected as a third-team All-AAC during awards season.

Last year, Gooden transferred yet again and landed at LSU. While the Tigers went 7-6, he played in 12 games and tallied 24 combined tackles, including four for a loss and two sacks. His combined four-year totals include 39 games, 66 combined tackles (21 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

LSU DT Bernard Gooden has my attention #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/GgEim0zNPa — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) September 1, 2025

Among the other UDFA’s the Browns have signed, Cleveland added three corners and three EDGE rushers, including Logan Fano, brother of Browns’ first round pick Spencer Fano. The team also brought in Gooden’s LSU teammate, receiver Aaron Anderson.

Cleveland’s defense ended 2025 with a unit ranked 14th in points against. Besides Mason Graham and Myles Garrett, the defensive line needs help and more rotational pieces. Gooden has a fairly decent first step and can clog running lanes with his size. He can also get lost looking for the ball-carrier and was sometimes swallowed up by double teams.

Gooden runs the 40-yard dash around 5.03, but can get to a ball-carrier quickly enough. His size may not work in his favor at the pro level, but he may stick as a run defender.

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