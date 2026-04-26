Browns Just Signed An Undrafted Corner With Something To Prove

The Cleveland Browns are not done adding to their roster just because the draft is over.

Aaron Wilson reported that Cleveland has added West Virginia cornerback Mike Coats on an undrafted free agent deal that includes significant guaranteed money for a player at this level.

“Browns add West Virginia corner Mike Coats on undrafted deal that includes $100,000 of base salary guaranteed, plus $15,000 signing bonus, per league source,” Wilson wrote.

#Browns add West Virginia corner Mike Coats on undrafted deal that includes $100,000 of base salary guaranteed, plus $15,000 signing bonus, per league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 26, 2026

A $100,000 guaranteed base salary and a $15,000 signing bonus for an undrafted free agent tells you the Browns see something real in Coats and wanted to make sure he ended up in Cleveland rather than somewhere else. Teams do not throw that kind of guaranteed money at a player they are not serious about.

Coats spent three seasons at the college level, splitting his career between Nevada and West Virginia. At Nevada in 2023 he played 10 games and picked off 1 pass for 42 yards. In 2024 he elevated his game significantly, recording 29 solo tackles, 12 assists, 41 combined tackles, 4 interceptions, and 13 pass deflections across 13 games. He then transferred to West Virginia for his final season in 2025, recording 22 solo tackles, 8 assists, 30 combined tackles, 7 pass deflections, and 1 fumble recovery across 12 games in the Big 12.

Plenty to like about Coats game across his Nevada and WV tape. Likely to transition into the slot in the NFL due to size concerns, but some really nice traits overall. https://t.co/9qggQjoLwX pic.twitter.com/Y8hRXS7hgU — Browns Film Breakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) April 26, 2026

Over his entire college career Coats finished with 84 combined tackles, 5 interceptions for 42 return yards, and 24 pass deflections. The 24 career pass deflections is the number that stands out most. That is a cornerback who has consistently contested and disrupted throws at the college level, and that kind of production in coverage does not happen by accident.

The Browns’ secondary is a position group with a lot of youth and development ahead of it.

Andrew Berry is still working. The Browns keep adding pieces, and the picture of what this team could look like in 2026 keeps getting more interesting by the hour.

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