Browns Move Giovanni Ricci To New Position

The Cleveland Browns have one of the game’s best tight ends in David Njoku, an athlete who is 27 years old and coming into his own after last season’s breakout performance.

In the offseason, Cleveland looked to add to the tight end room’s depth, securing a future’s contract with Zaire Mitchell-Paden and signing free agent Giovanni Ricci in March.

Now, Ricci is on the move – at least according to the team’s newest roster designation.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound athlete is being officially designated as the Browns’ lone fullback on the team’s roster, a move that occurred in the last week.

This not the first time Ricci has changed positions on the field, however.

At Western Michigan, Ricci began his career as a wide receiver for the Broncos, switching to tight end after the 2018 season.

In his final season at the new position, Ricci recorded 51 receptions for 642 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Western Michigan, Ricci was a finalist for the John Mackey Award in 2019, an award given annually to the top tight end in the country.

Ricci finished his career at Western Michigan catching 98 passes for 1,114 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In the NFL, Ricci was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

Ricci played in 36 games for the Panthers, recording nine receptions for 102 yards over the past three seasons.

The athlete also played on the special teams unit, garnering 19 tackles over three seasons.

With the new designation, the only remaining tight ends on Cleveland’s roster is Njoku, Mitchell-Paden, and Jordan Akins.

