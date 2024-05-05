Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, May 5, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rookie Cheers On Cavs In Game 7 Win

Browns Rookie Cheers On Cavs In Game 7 Win

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 30: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers walks off the court prior to game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

For Browns rookie defensive tackle Michael Hall, Jr., the past two weeks have been almost perfect.

The former Ohio State product grew up less than 35 miles away from Cleveland in a suburb of the city.

After being taken with the Browns’ highest draft pick – the No. 54 selection in the second round – the player kept his college number and will remain No. 51 this season with the Browns.

On Sunday, Hall was on hand for Cleveland’s Game 7 victory over the Orlando Magic, leading the team’s rally towel chant to support the Cavaliers.

WEWS reporter Camryn Justice shared a video of Hall on Twitter as the 6-foot-3, 290-pound athlete smiled while waving a towel above his head to support the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter.

At 20 years old, Hall is one of the younger athletes joining the Browns this season.

Hall played in just 28 games for the Buckeyes over his three seasons in Columbus, earning 12 starts in that time.

In 2023, Hall was named Third-team All-Big Ten Conference as he finished with 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks for Ohio State.

Hall has been praised as having quick off-the-ball action and as an agile defensive tackle with good footwork.

While Hall is oversized for the typical defensive end in the NFL, the athlete played that position in some formations for the Buckeyes.

As a versatile defender, Hall will immediately compete for playing time along with Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson, Jayden Peevy, Chris Williams, Siaki Ika, and Maurice Hurst II.

The Cavaliers will return home Saturday, May 11 for the third game of their second-round series against the Boston Celtics.

NEXT:  Andrew Berry Claims 2 Players Are Defensive 'Cornerstones'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Claims 2 Players Are Defensive 'Cornerstones'

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns RB Announces NFL Retirement

4 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

New Browns RB Details His Approach To The Position

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Analyst Names 'Real Steal' For Browns In 2024 NFL Draft

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Has A Strong Belief On What Deshaun Watson Can Do This Season

6 hours ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Predicts 1 DT Browns Could Cut From Roster

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Invite WR Prospect To Rookie Camp

1 day ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Reacts To Elijah Moore Potentially Serving As A Kick Returner

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Is 'Very Impressed' By 1 New Player

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Reveals How New Browns Offense Will Look

1 day ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Former Browns WR Signs Deal With AFC East Foe

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Sees Positive Role He Can Play For Browns' QB Room

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Breaks Down Nick Chubb's Offseason Progress

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Struggles With Hilarious QB Question

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Believes 1 Key Position Is Browns' Potential Weakness

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Admires 1 New Coach Who Gets Players 'Ultra-Prepared'

2 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Names Browns' 'Sleeper' In 2024 Draft Class

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Invite Intriguing WR Prospect To Rookie Camp

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Andrew Berry Details Why Browns Did Not Retain Joe Flacco

3 days ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Tabs 1 Position As Browns' Best Defensive Group

3 days ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Browns Analyst Compares Michael Hall Jr. To NFL Star

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Rookies Choose Their New NFL Numbers

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Invite Intriguing QB To Rookie Camp

3 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Shares Clear Reaction To Greg Newsome Contract Update

4 days ago

Browns Nation