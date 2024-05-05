Browns Rookie Cheers On Cavs In Game 7 Win

For Browns rookie defensive tackle Michael Hall, Jr., the past two weeks have been almost perfect.

The former Ohio State product grew up less than 35 miles away from Cleveland in a suburb of the city.

After being taken with the Browns’ highest draft pick – the No. 54 selection in the second round – the player kept his college number and will remain No. 51 this season with the Browns.

On Sunday, Hall was on hand for Cleveland’s Game 7 victory over the Orlando Magic, leading the team’s rally towel chant to support the Cavaliers.

WEWS reporter Camryn Justice shared a video of Hall on Twitter as the 6-foot-3, 290-pound athlete smiled while waving a towel above his head to support the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter.

#Browns rookie DT Michael Hall Jr. in the house for #Cavs Game 7. pic.twitter.com/8gRb8uJvkL — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 5, 2024

At 20 years old, Hall is one of the younger athletes joining the Browns this season.

Hall played in just 28 games for the Buckeyes over his three seasons in Columbus, earning 12 starts in that time.

In 2023, Hall was named Third-team All-Big Ten Conference as he finished with 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks for Ohio State.

Hall has been praised as having quick off-the-ball action and as an agile defensive tackle with good footwork.

While Hall is oversized for the typical defensive end in the NFL, the athlete played that position in some formations for the Buckeyes.

As a versatile defender, Hall will immediately compete for playing time along with Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson, Jayden Peevy, Chris Williams, Siaki Ika, and Maurice Hurst II.

The Cavaliers will return home Saturday, May 11 for the third game of their second-round series against the Boston Celtics.

