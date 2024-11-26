Browns Move Up In Latest Bleacher Report Power Rankings

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the season the fans thought they would have.

They’ve reached a crossroads this season.

On the one hand, the coaching staff knows their jobs could be on the line, so they must try to compete.

On the other hand, winning more games only hurts their positioning in the NFL Draft.

The Browns climbed three spots in Bleacher Reports’ latest power rankings, with their big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers propelling them from No. 31 to No. 28:

“It can be argued that Cleveland winning games at this point in the season costs the Browns more than it helps them—too many victories could knock the team out of the running for an elite quarterback prospect,” Bleacher Report wrote.

Jameis Winston has been a catalyst for this team, on and off the field.

He’s by no means the long-term solution, but he could be a stopgap starter for this organization.

Watson hasn’t played up to the level that the team has expected from him, but they’ve fared better with Winston at the helm.

Perhaps the team will look for them to compete for the starting spot in training camp once he is back to full strength.

For now, however, even with a limited sample size, it seems like Winston is better suited to run this offense.

