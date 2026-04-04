Analyst Highlights Potential Browns Draft Gem

Once the Cleveland Browns get the pressing matters of offensive tackle and wide receiver out of the way at the 2026 NFL Draft, they can open themselves up to pursue other positions based on talent alone, rather than need. Holding five picks in the final four rounds, the Browns will have ample opportunity to look for developmental players with upside.

One of those players could be Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham. A projected Day Three selection, he might provide much more value than that draft status.

Analyst Lance Reisland named the intriguing defender as someone who could interest the Browns in the draft, and he compared Barham to potential top-two pick Arvell Reese of Ohio State.

“This is Arvell Reese lite. Plays off the edge. Plays off linebacker. This is a violent guy. He runs well. He tackles well. He can play multiple positions,” Reisland said.

That lofty comparison may not be far off, at least in terms of build. Reese, who could be chosen by the New York Jets at No. 2 overall, is 6-foot-4, 241 pounds. Barham is listed at 6-foot-3.5, 240 pounds. The difference in physical ability could be made up for by the cost in draft capital.

Barham’s draft stock may have fallen based on his drop in production in his final season at Michigan. After posting 66 combined tackles in 2024, that number dropped to 32 last season, though he did increase his sacks to 4.0 from 1.5 the previous year.

The Athletic has Barham ranked as the No. 87 overall prospect in this year’s draft, while Pro Football Focus has him at No. 102. The Browns have just one pick between No. 70 and No. 146, and it is at No. 107 overall, in the fourth round.

Jaishawn Barham (6’3 241) Michigan + Versatility and experience playing both linebacker and at edge

+ Physicality against the run and graded out with a 90.0 run defense grade in 2025

+ Good bend when he rushes off the edge

+ Has 89 career pressures

+ Power in his hands to shed… pic.twitter.com/aRX5qXf1pW — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 11, 2026

After losing Devin Bush Jr. as a free agent when he signed with the Chicago Bears, the Browns signed Quincy Williams from the New York Jets to replace him. Cleveland also has Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger at linebacker, but Barham could bring a heavy presence to the position that Cleveland may be lacking.

For now, he is just one of many players at multiple positions who could find themselves as part of the Browns’ vaunted defense this coming season.

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