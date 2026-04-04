Rumored Browns Prospect Draws Comparison To All-Pro WR

The Cleveland Browns might best be served by not overthinking things when it comes to their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They need a wide receiver in the worst way, and the leading prospect at the position is likely to be waiting for them at No. 6 overall.

Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate is almost universally considered to be the top of this year’s class. His physical attributes, combined with his production for one of college football’s best teams, not to mention his local ties, should make him an ideal fit for Cleveland.

In addition, the rumored Browns prospect is drawing comparisons to All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and anything close to that would be a boon for the Browns’ offense.

“Comp: Cooper Kupp,” Matt Miller wrote. “Another Ohio State first-round wide receiver? Yep. Tate exploded last season, at times eclipsing superstar sophomore teammate Jeremiah Smith. Tate’s impact was obvious, with 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games despite a lack of targets late in games due to Ohio State’s domination. On tape, Tate looks like Kupp or a Justin Jefferson-level prospect when comparing their college games. Tate is a polished, crisp route runner with the body control to adjust midroute or attack the ball in the air. He had one drop on 67 targets last season and showed he can consistently win in contested-catch situations.”

Tate is the latest in a recent line of standout Ohio State receivers who have transferred their talents successfully into the NFL. That group includes Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was Kupp’s teammate this season on the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks; Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals; Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints; and Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets.

At 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, Tate would satisfy the Browns’ interest in having a big receiver to take over the No. 1 role from veteran Jerry Jeudy. Tate’s lack of drops in college would be significant for Cleveland, which ranked ninth in the league in that category last season while also placing last in yards produced by their wide receivers.

Kupp was a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft who went on to become an All-Pro and Super Bowl MVP with the Los Angeles Rams. He had arguably the greatest receiving season in NFL history when he posted 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021.

It would be foolish to project anything like that for Tate in his career, especially considering the Browns’ current quarterback situation, but he is the draft’s best player at a position of great need, so he could be the perfect choice for Cleveland later this month.

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Analyst Highlights Potential Browns Draft Gem