Analyst Links Browns To 2 Veteran QB Trade Options

At this moment, the Cleveland Browns are heading into the season with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as the top contenders to be their starting quarterback. However, there may be a deal to be made before the 2026 NFL Draft that could add a young veteran into the mix.

Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts are thought to be available in a trade, as each of their respective teams has moved on with another starting quarterback. The expected cost of a late-round draft pick may be worth the possible upside.

With that in mind, analyst Josh Edwards said he believes that the Browns could be interested in the two veteran QBs, rather than taking a chance on a rookie from this year’s draft.

“I think that Will Levis and Anthony Richardson will be moved before the draft. So I think the Browns are going to be in that conversation for those two players. That’s a more worthwhile dart throw than going down the route of a Carson Beck or a Drew Allar,” Edwards said.

"I think that Will Levis and Anthony Richardson will be moved before the draft, so I think the Browns are going to be in that conversation for those two players. That's a more worthwhile dart throw than going down the route of a Carson Beck or Drew Allar." 🚨 @EdwardsCBS w/… pic.twitter.com/qIG3dxJRhn — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 4, 2026

Levis notably fell out of the first round in the 2023 NFL Draft before being taken by the Titans at No. 33 overall. Tennessee won just five of his 21 starts over his first two seasons, which led to the selection of Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Levis did not play at all last year as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

Richardson was the risky No. 4 overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2024 NFL Draft. His impressive athleticism did not translate into him becoming a successful NFL QB, and the Colts eventually replaced him with Daniel Jones. Richardson requested a trade earlier this offseason, but a deal has not been completed, perhaps because the Colts are waiting until the draft to maximize the return from a desperate team.

Edwards makes the case that either Levis or Richardson has more potential upside than Beck or Allar would for about the same cost in draft capital. He also points out that Beck and new Browns had coach Todd Monken have a relationship from their time at the University of Georgia when Monken was the offensive coordinator there.

Adding a player with the baggage of Levis and Richardson may arguably be more trouble than it’s worth, but they could also turn out to be the latest successful QB reclamation project in the manner of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Geno Smith.

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