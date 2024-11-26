Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Analyst Says Browns Should Sign Former Broncos Player

The Cleveland Browns offense lines up behind JC Tretter #64 in the first quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have constantly shuffled their roster this year, targeting young prospects and veteran journeymen alike to help meet the evolving needs of this year’s squad.

That doesn’t mean the team cannot look at a player who’s in between this mix as a potential candidate for the 2025 roster.

Browns analyst Jack Duffin has just the player in mind for the Browns to target that would fit into this mold.

On X, Duffin suggested the recently-released Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich as such a prospect for Cleveland to add to their roster now.

Would make sense for the Browns to give him a shot. See if he has anything, if he can stick around until the end of the year he’s a bubble guy in training camp as under contact for 2025,” Duffin wrote on X.

Dulcich has had success in the NFL.

Denver selected the tight end in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he immediately produced.

In his rookie season, Dulcich recorded 411 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos on 33 receptions.

Since his first season, Dulcich has been used in only six games and recorded 53 yards on eight receptions without a score.

The Browns have had issues at the position due to injuries this year.

Starter and Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain in the season-opening contest against Dallas, and the Browns struggled with veteran Jordan Akins filling the role until he returned.

Cleveland has signed multiple tight ends to their roster this season, including free agent Blake Whiteheart and veteran Geoff Swaim.

Swaim is currently unavailable as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

