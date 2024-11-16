Browns Named Among Teams With The Best Odds Of Getting No.1 Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns are having a difficult 2024 after a season in 2023 where they went to the playoffs by overcoming incredible odds.

Currently 2-7, the team will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to try and gain some respectability in the AFC North.

As much as a win would be satisfying, most Cleveland fans are already looking at next year.

So is the media, as it turns out.

In a recent article in The Athletic, writer Austin Mock shared the Browns’ odds of getting the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Browns’ odds of picking No. 1: 10 percent,” wrote Mock.

After playing the Saints, Cleveland faces division rival Pittsburgh in Weeks 12 and 14 with a contest against Denver sandwiched in between.

On paper, the Browns could conceivably win three of their next four games (including New Orleans) by at least splitting the series against the Steelers.

Browns game preview: If not the Saints, then who? Browns schedule toughens considerably after New Orleans. via TLODhttps://t.co/CqgM32Nhr5 — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 16, 2024

However, as the saying goes, “Any given Sunday…”

The Broncos are playing halfway decent football with rookie QB Bo Nix and play at home against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh leads the AFC North and has played better than most preseason pundits believed they would.

Week 15 sees the currently undefeated Kansas City Chiefs come to Ohio.

Although stranger things have happened, the likelihood of the Browns beating Patrick Mahomes and KC is razor-thin.

The final three weeks of the year have Cleveland playing Cincinnati, Miami and Baltimore.

Cincy beat the Browns in Cleveland in Week 7, but the Browns shocked the Ravens in Week 8.

Optimistically, Cleveland could win three of its final eight games to finish 5-12.

Whether that record would translate to the first overall pick next spring remains to be seen.

