Analyst Names Biggest Key For Browns To Beat Saints

The Cleveland Browns enjoyed a bye week last week and will return to action on Sunday with the fewest health issues the franchise has reported this season.

The well-rested Browns will face off against the New Orleans Saints during this Week 11 matchup as Cleveland looks to earn its first victory over an NFC opponent this season.

Browns play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Siciliano shared his thoughts on the matchup, providing the biggest key for the Browns to beat the Saints.

Siciliano immediately pointed to the Browns stopping New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara, a player who leads the Saints in both rushing and receiving yards this season.

“That’s the key to winning in New Orleans this week, stopping number 41,” Siciliano said, pointing to the number Kamara wears.

The broadcaster suggested the Saints – who scored over 90 points in their first two outings this season – will rely heavily on play-action passing attacks, giving their wide receivers opportunities to exploit the Browns’ pursuit of Kamara.

For Cleveland to be effective in slowing down the Saints, the Browns will need their pass-rushers making life uncomfortable for New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr, Siciliano revealed as his second key to winning on Sunday.

An effective pass rush was something the Atlanta Falcons could not deploy against the Saints last Sunday as New Orleans snapped their seven-game losing streak against their NFC South rivals.

Cleveland’s pass rush should be up to the task, the broadcaster predicted.

“The Browns have Myles Garrett,” Siciliano said, adding, “I’m calling it right now: another double-digit sack game this week for number 95.”

NEXT:

Dianna Russini Reveals What She's Hearing About Mike Vrabel