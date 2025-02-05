Browns Named As Ideal Landing Spot For Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have several routes to choose from this offseason.

Now that Myles Garrett has requested a trade, they may consider using the No. 2 pick to acquire Abdul Carter, a possible replacement.

The Penn State product is the best defensive end prospect in this class, and he looks like someone who could anchor the defensive line for years to come.

Notably, that would leave the Browns scrambling for a rookie quarterback further down the road.

They could even opt not to take one and wait for a richer QB class in 2026.

With that in mind, analyst Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes that Kirk Cousins would be an ideal fit for them.

“With Jerry Jeudy, a salvageable defense and the No. 2 overall pick to possibly fortify the line, they could theoretically return to relevance if Cousins is willing to take a minimum deal and restores some of his own confidence under Stefanski,” Benjamin said.

Of course, the Atlanta Falcons need to release him first, and they will most likely try to trade him before that happens.

Cousins, however, has a no-trade clause, so he can essentially force their hand to cut him and still pay him what he’s owed.

With Ken Dorsey gone, the Browns will most likely revert to Kevin Stefanski’s play-action passing offense.

He’s already familiar with Cousins and vice versa, and they were a strong duo during their days together with the Minnesota Vikings.

Cousins knows that this might be his final shot in the league, and as such, joining forces with his former offensive coordinator might be the best way to prove that he’s not done yet.

