Myles Garrett Is Being Linked To NFC Team

With Myles Garrett telling the Cleveland Browns that he wants to be traded, multiple teams should be ready to submit their bids for his services.

Needless to say, some teams need him more than others.

According to Dan Graziano, the Atlanta Falcons are one of those teams.

In his latest column, the ESPN insider said that Raheem Morris’ team is a logical landing spot for the former No. 1 pick:

“Assuming they move on from Cousins as expected, they have a quarterback (Michael Penix Jr.) on a rookie contract and the ability to spend big on other parts of the roster to help them accelerate their championship window. The Falcons seem like a team chronically in need of edge rush help, and edge rushers like this don’t become available very often,” Graziano said.

The Falcons do have a defensive-minded head coach and a pressing need for a pass rusher.

They also have the assets that could make the Browns comfortable with moving on from their superstar.

Nevertheless, Garrett could also look to nix this deal.

While he doesn’t have a no-trade clause, he could tell the Falcons that he doesn’t want to sign a contract extension with them, thus shying them away from making a run at him.

Garrett has made it loud and clear that he wants to play for a Super Bowl.

The Falcons haven’t even won their division in years, and while they have a promising roster full of young talent and could be a very competitive team for years to come, there are no guarantees.

Garrett clearly gave his trade request a lot of thought; this didn’t happen overnight.

He knows he can be a legend in Cleveland and also become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history there.

So, if he’s going to put himself out there and request a trade, he will most likely have some sort of say in his next destination.

