Browns Named As ‘Worst Fit’ For Draft Prospect

Draft season is heating up as the 2024 NFL season wraps up, with teams hunting for game-changing talent.

For the Cleveland Browns, holding the No. 2 overall pick brings both opportunity and pressure.

This pick could reshape their franchise’s future, making it crucial they get the selection right.

LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell has emerged as a major prospect, but Bleacher Report’s scouting department suggests he might not be the best fit for Cleveland.

Despite being among the draft’s top-rated offensive linemen, Campbell’s skillset may not align perfectly with what the Browns need to maximize such a high draft pick.

“Spending a top-10 pick on Campbell likely earmarks him at left tackle, at least to start his career. He could be fine there as long as he’s not expected to step in immediately as a tailor-made blindside protector. Leaving Campbell on island could prove to be disastrous at the start of his career,” Bleacher Report noted.

While quarterback questions have dominated Cleveland Browns’ draft discussions, strengthening the offensive line presents another compelling option.

The left tackle position needs addressing, particularly with Jedrick Wills approaching free agency and protection issues from 2024 still fresh in mind.

Yet, despite these needs, Campbell might not offer the best value for Cleveland at No. 2 overall.

Campbell’s journey to becoming a top NFL prospect is noteworthy. Coming out of high school in 2019, he ranked as the ninth-best tackle and 66th overall prospect.

Choosing to stay in his home state, he committed to Louisiana State University, where he immediately claimed the left tackle position and never relinquished it.

His development into one of the draft’s premier pure blockers showcases his remarkable growth since those high school rankings.

