Browns Nation News And Notes (1/17/23)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, January 17, 2023, and the Cleveland Browns reportedly could be announcing their defensive coordinator selection at any point.

As we await that announcement of who this could be, here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which is headlined by an interesting insight from the Manning brothers in last night’s Monday Night Football wildcard game.

 

Mannings Downplay “Halftime Adjustment” Theory

We often hear the phrase “halftime adjustment” to talk about how a team is able to turn first-half bad fortune into second-half success.

Browns fans often criticize the team for its failure to make these critical halftime adjustments.

The Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, disputed the halftime adjustment theory.

Peyton went so far as to say he has never been involved in one.

He explained that there is not enough time at halftime to make these changes.

Kurt Warner responded to this indicating that he was very familiar with halftime adjustments.

 

If DC Is Selected, Could Browns Move On From Priefer?

There are many valid arguments for the theory that Joe Woods should not be the only member of the Browns’ coaching staff that is fired after the 2022 season.

Mike Priefer had a lackluster year as the Browns’ special teams coach, and the one question Kevin Stefanski answered about Priefer’s status after Week 18 was noncommittal.

Does that mean once a DC is in place, Priefer will be fired, and a special teams coordinator search will occur?

Priefer is a holdover from the Freddie Kitchens era so Stefanski may want to put his own handpicked candidate in the job especially with a young kicker’s development being a critical component of special teams.

Time will tell.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

