Report: Browns Could Name New DC Tuesday

Report: Browns Could Name New DC Tuesday

By

Browns Uniforms
Erik Drost / CC BY

 

The Cleveland Browns could be hours away from hiring their next defensive coordinator.

A process that was wild and windy over the past week could conclude quicker than expected.

Mary Kay Cabot is reporting that the Browns could name their new DC as early as Tuesday.

Cabot reports that Sean Desai had an “excellent interview” on Monday.

She also says that the Browns are eager to move forward and begin the offseason process of revamping the defense.

To be clear, Cabot does not directly say that Desai is the candidate of choice, but he is the first candidate we heard any feedback about the interview.

Similar comments were not publicized after Jim Schwartz, Brian Flores, or Dennard Wilson’s interviews.

 

Fans React To The News That The DC Search Could Be Over

Fans clearly are drawn to the bigger names in this pool of candidates.

Jim Schwartz is a Super Bowl Champion and started his NFL career 30 years ago as a Cleveland Browns scout.

Brian Flores is in demand as both a defensive coordinator (Cleveland, Atlanta) and as a head coach (Arizona).

 

Desai Is A Fellow Ivy Leaguer

The fact that Sean Desai had an excellent interview is not surprising.

Andrew Berry (Harvard) and Kevin Stefanski (Penn) are both Ivy Leaguers and so is Desai (Columbia).

Desai has a doctorate degree and is a former adjunct professor at Temple.

He is the former defensive coordinator at Chicago (2021), and he was the first NFL coordinator of Indian and South Asian descent.

Desai spent the 2022 season as the Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant.

 

3 Under The Radar Free Agents The Browns Should Pursue

