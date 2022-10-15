Browns Nation News And Notes (10/15/22)

It is Saturday, October 15, 2022, and Cleveland sports fans need to get rested and ready for an action-packed Sunday hosting a double-header of New England-based sports teams in both football and baseball.

It begins early in the day with the Cleveland Browns hosting the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM EDT.

In the evening, the Cleveland Guardians host the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS at 7:07 PM EDT.

Cleveland's Sunday is official: Browns vs. Patriots – 1 p.m. – CBS

Guardians vs. Yankees – 7:07 p.m. – TBS #Guardians #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 14, 2022

What a great day it will be for the city of Cleveland and its fans!

Headlining the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes is a player who will not be on the field on Sunday.

1. Stefanski Talks About Jadeveon Clowney

It was disappointing to hear the news on Friday that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Clowney has struggled with a host of injuries but managed to get back on the field last week against the Chargers.

On the Week 6 injury report, he is listed with ankle, knee, and elbow injuries.

He is once again sidelined, and Coach Stefanski did not provide any detail on when he may return.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on DE Jadeveon Clowney being ruled out with multiple injuries: I don't want to get specifics. He just felt like he couldn't make it this week. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 14, 2022

Hopefully, Clowney is back for Weeks 7 and 8 against AFC North divisional rivals, Baltimore and Cincinnati, respectively.

2. Cade York Shares Honest Thoughts

Kicker Cade York is a rookie who has already experienced extreme highs and lows in six games with the Browns.

The rookie seems to have a level-headed veteran approach which will serve him well in the long run.

#Browns Cade York: "People are going to love you, they're going to hate you. I'm not really looking at it, but I'm sure I'm getting lots of hate…using it as motivation, and kind of having a cold attitude about everybody else. Just going out there and doing what I need to do." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 14, 2022

York is honing in on what is important and trying to shut down any outside noise.

He said:

“People are going to love you, they’re going to hate you. I’m not really looking at it, but I’m sure I’m getting lots of hate…using it as motivation…Just going out there and doing what I need to do.”

3. Greedy Williams Expected To Return

With Denzel Ward ruled out, there is some relief reportedly on the way.

Greedy Williams is expected to come off injured reserve and play on Sunday.

Williams returned to practice last week and is eager to get back on the field.

He will likely split time with Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson in relief of Ward.

CB Greedy Williams is set to return from injured reserve this weekend against the Patriots and make his season debut. "Everything has been crisp and clean. Just out there making plays and re-establishing myself."https://t.co/JU21P6bAJ2 — Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 14, 2022

4. Browns Week 6 Uniform Revealed

The team’s Twitter account revealed what the team will wear when they take on the Patriots.

Brown and white will rule the day!

rocking 🟤 on ⚪️ this Sunday pic.twitter.com/zhn655KDKv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 14, 2022

Happy Saturday Browns fans!