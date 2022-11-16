Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/16/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for another difficult road game challenge in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

Not only is the game the talk of the town, but the most recent weather forecast also is.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes headlined by a practice squad signing of a familiar name.

 

1. Roster Move: Isaac Rochell Is Back

If you are trying to keep the practice squad signings straight, it is a tall task this season.

Days after being released by the Browns, the team once again signs defensive end Isaac Rochell to the practice squad.

Similar maneuvers have been done with cornerback Herb Miller.

Cyril Grayson was a short-timer on the Browns practice squad also.

 

2. Pro Bowl Voting Has Begun

Click HERE to vote for your favorite Browns to be selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl team.

Voting runs from November 15 through December 15.

The Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada on February 5, 2023.

The format for this year’s Pro Bowl is completely different.

It includes a variety of skills challenges including a flag football game in lieu of the traditional football game.

Here’s a highlight for one of the Browns players who absolutely deserves fans’ votes for his stellar work in 2022.

 

3. Way Back Wednesday

Here is footage of the November 1, 1981 game between the Browns and the Bills in Buffalo.

The Bills won the 1981 game by the score of 22-13, but the Browns lead this series 13-9.

The two teams last met on November 10, 2019, in Cleveland, and the Browns came out the victors by the score of 19-16.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

How Much Blame Should Be On Andrew Berry This Season?

