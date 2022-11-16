Browns Nation News And Notes (11/16/22)

It is Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for another difficult road game challenge in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

Not only is the game the talk of the town, but the most recent weather forecast also is.

If 30 INCHES of snow expected this weekend in Buffalo for the Browns game doesn’t SCREAM “RUN NICK CHUBB” idk what does?! #CLEvsBUF #Browns #SnowGame Jamal Lewis < Nick Chubb ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/eR87xHuMkL — Pumpkinhead 🎃 (@PumpkinNation) November 15, 2022

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes headlined by a practice squad signing of a familiar name.

1. Roster Move: Isaac Rochell Is Back

If you are trying to keep the practice squad signings straight, it is a tall task this season.

Days after being released by the Browns, the team once again signs defensive end Isaac Rochell to the practice squad.

#Browns have signed DE Isaac Rochell back to the practice squad https://t.co/cWUqWdNZVl pic.twitter.com/cM5hDc3G3n — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleFB) November 15, 2022

I’ve been released by the Browns. — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) November 12, 2022

Similar maneuvers have been done with cornerback Herb Miller.

#Browns signed WR Cyril Grayson to the practice squad and waived CB Herb Miller. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) November 8, 2022

Source: #Browns are signing CB Herb Miller to the practice squad. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 9, 2022

Cyril Grayson was a short-timer on the Browns practice squad also.

#Browns bring DE Isaac Rochell back to practice squad and release WR Cyril Grayson — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 15, 2022

We have signed WR Cyril Grayson to the practice squad and waived CB Herb Miller — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2022

2. Pro Bowl Voting Has Begun

Pro Bowl voting is officially OPEN today! Let's get our guys to Las Vegas 🗳👇 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2022

Click HERE to vote for your favorite Browns to be selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl team.

Voting runs from November 15 through December 15.

The Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada on February 5, 2023.

The format for this year’s Pro Bowl is completely different.

It includes a variety of skills challenges including a flag football game in lieu of the traditional football game.

Here’s a highlight for one of the Browns players who absolutely deserves fans’ votes for his stellar work in 2022.

bouncing off defenders left and right 😯 📺: #CLEvsMIA on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/1Z85Av4H8R — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022

3. Way Back Wednesday

Here is footage of the November 1, 1981 game between the Browns and the Bills in Buffalo.

The Bills won the 1981 game by the score of 22-13, but the Browns lead this series 13-9.

The two teams last met on November 10, 2019, in Cleveland, and the Browns came out the victors by the score of 19-16.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!