Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Must-Win Games Left On Browns Schedule

3 Must-Win Games Left On Browns Schedule

By

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are enjoying a bye week in Week 9, at the halfway point of the 2022 season.

At 3-5, things could have gone better in the first half, but all is not lost.

The AFC North division is very competitive and despite some disappointments in the first eight games, the Browns are in the thick of things.

There are some must-win games remaining on the second half of the schedule which is much more difficult than the first half.

In chronological order, here are the three must-win games.

 

1. Week 13 At Houston

This falls under the category of a winnable game that the Browns cannot afford to drop.

They allowed a couple of those winnable games to turn into losses in the first half, including the Jets and Falcons games so there are no more of these types of losses that can occur if this team wants to stay in the thick of things.

This is also a sentimental game for a lot of reasons as it will be Deshaun Watson‘s first game back in the NFL, and it’s as if the NFL scheduling gods could foretell the circumstance because he has to go back to Houston for it.

 

2. Week 14 At Cincinnati

The Browns must continue to own the Bengals in their second meeting of 2022.

It is a physical and mental meltdown and masterpiece when the Browns play the Bengals.

The Bengals cannot do anything right against the Browns; if only the Browns had this mindset with every team.

This will help them in the AFC North standings in head-to-head competition.

The Browns are 2-1 through the first half against AFC North opponents and must go at least 2-1 in the second half also.

 

3. Week 15 Vs Baltimore

This is all about beating up on AFC North opponents and trying to win the division.

The Ravens have been a thorn in the Browns’ side more so than the Bengals and Ravens in recent games.

Lamar Jackson has to be contained which is a tall order.

Winning these three straight games will make a statement to the AFC North and the rest of the conference that this team is a serious contender coming down the stretch of the 2022 season.

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/6/22)

7 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Projecting The Outcome Of The Browns' Final Games

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/5/22)

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans Have A Deshaun Watson Countdown In Place

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Gets Massive Praise From His GM

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/4/22)

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 and Michael Dunn #68 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a touchdown scored by Chubb during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Still Have A Massive Challenge To Overcome

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Continue To Own A Rival Head Coach

3 days ago

Isaiah Thomas #58 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Isaiah Thomas Is A Browns Player To Watch This Season

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Things The Browns Need To Fix During Their Bye Week

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/3/22)

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Myles Garrett Dominated Bengals

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Confirms Deshaun Watson's Status

4 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Reveals Why Kareem Hunt Was In Trade Rumors

4 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

What's Next For The Browns And Kareem Hunt?

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/2/22)

4 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Comments On Trick Play That Went Wrong

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Studs & Duds From The Browns Win Over The Bengals

5 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Win Vs Bengals

5 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/1/22)

5 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns misses a pass in the first quarter during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs Bengals

6 days ago

Harrison Bryant #88 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Jessie Bates III #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Harrison Bryant Has A Chance To Excel In TE1 Role For Browns

6 days ago

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett #7 hands the ball off to running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Bengals

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/6/22)

No more pages to load