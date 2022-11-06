3 Must-Win Games Left On Browns Schedule

The Cleveland Browns are enjoying a bye week in Week 9, at the halfway point of the 2022 season.

At 3-5, things could have gone better in the first half, but all is not lost.

NFL Week 8 was WILD! Check out the BetUS AFC & NFC Standings to see where your team stands in their division! 👀 🏈 DON'T STAND IN LINE FOR WEEK 9 ➡️ https://t.co/czGrEZBSAM#NFLTwitter #AFC #NFC #GamblingTwitter pic.twitter.com/qBAEzIHuEk — BetUS Pro Football 🏈 (@BetUSProFB) November 1, 2022

The AFC North division is very competitive and despite some disappointments in the first eight games, the Browns are in the thick of things.

There are some must-win games remaining on the second half of the schedule which is much more difficult than the first half.

In chronological order, here are the three must-win games.

1. Week 13 At Houston

This falls under the category of a winnable game that the Browns cannot afford to drop.

They allowed a couple of those winnable games to turn into losses in the first half, including the Jets and Falcons games so there are no more of these types of losses that can occur if this team wants to stay in the thick of things.

#Browns Andrew Berry said Deshaun Watson will start the 1st game he's eligible, Dec. 4th in Houston vs. #Texans, even though Jacoby Brissett has been 'everything we hoped when we signed him' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 2, 2022

This is also a sentimental game for a lot of reasons as it will be Deshaun Watson‘s first game back in the NFL, and it’s as if the NFL scheduling gods could foretell the circumstance because he has to go back to Houston for it.

2. Week 14 At Cincinnati

The Browns must continue to own the Bengals in their second meeting of 2022.

It is a physical and mental meltdown and masterpiece when the Browns play the Bengals.

The Bengals cannot do anything right against the Browns; if only the Browns had this mindset with every team.

The #Bengals Tyler Boyd showboating and talking smack to #Browns fans when he's losing 6-25 in the 4th quarter. c'mon man 😂 pic.twitter.com/JrxKOU4seL — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 1, 2022

This will help them in the AFC North standings in head-to-head competition.

The Browns are 2-1 through the first half against AFC North opponents and must go at least 2-1 in the second half also.

3. Week 15 Vs Baltimore

This is all about beating up on AFC North opponents and trying to win the division.

The Ravens have been a thorn in the Browns’ side more so than the Bengals and Ravens in recent games.

Lamar Jackson has to be contained which is a tall order.

Winning these three straight games will make a statement to the AFC North and the rest of the conference that this team is a serious contender coming down the stretch of the 2022 season.