Roger Goodell Comments On Deshaun Watson Suspension Timetable

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019, at the Draft Main Stage on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, TN.
(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire)

 

Ever since the Deshaun Watson trade, the Cleveland Browns have wondered if or when Watson will be suspended by the NFL for his alleged off-the-field sexual misconduct issues.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made his first comments regarding the Watson investigation on Tuesday at the NFL annual meeting.

 

What Goodell Said

As expected, Goodell was not terribly specific given the fact that the NFL is in the midst of its own investigation into Deshaun Watson.

Goodell said there is no timetable on the league’s decision on a potential Watson suspension.

He added:

“We will seek to get to the bottom of the facts.”

Regarding the process and who the league’s investigators will talk to, Goodell indicated that the decision would be in their purview.

Goodell also said:

“Our people are working on it. That determination will be made by a joint disciplinary officer. She will make that decision when the facts are all in.”

 

Commissioner’s Exempt List Seems Unlikely

Putting Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list seems unlikely, according to Goodell.

This means Watson will either be fined/suspended or have no disciplinary action.

Goodell indicates that it was important that the criminal piece of the Watson case be resolved.

However, the league’s personal conduct policy is enforceable even though Watson is criminally cleared.

Precedent has indicated that the suspension could be anywhere from four to eight games.

Ben Roethlisberger was suspended six but later the number was dropped to four, and Kareem Hunt was suspended eight games.

 

Conclusion

This provides no clarity to Watson’s potential suspension.

No one expected Goodell to offer a detailed dialogue on how the Watson matter would be handled at the annual meeting.

This means the Browns need to prepare Jacoby Brissett as comprehensively as they will Watson because of the uncertainty.

Brissett has been effective as both a QB1 and QB2 which could be why the Browns made the decision to sign him and trade Case Keenum.

