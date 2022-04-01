Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/1/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

Happy April Fool’s Day, Cleveland Browns fans!

First and foremost, it is April Fool’s Day so #Browns Twitter could be full of tweets that may sound great (or horrible) but are in reality April Fool’s jokes!

Here is the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. The Latest On Landry

Since his release from the Browns, Jarvis Landry has been radio silent.

On Thursday, he posted a tweet that is really difficult to interpret.

It reads as follows:

“If you give yourself a way out In a hard situation because failing seems like the only outcome. Then the percentage of success will grow further and further away!! It’s not suppose to always feel easy or comfortable, lean into that and learn about yourself, grow, adapt and WIN.”

 

Dave @BIGPLAY had a great response to Landry.

His response was:

“I read this as you are returning to the #Browns please like to confirm.”

It’s difficult to say if Dave is correct or what Landry is getting at in his post.

Last week, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski reported that Landry is seeking a $20 million annual payday which he has yet to get from any NFL team.

During the coach’s breakfast at the NFL annual meeting, Coach Stefanski was asked about Landry.

He had glowing remarks about him and concluded by saying:

“We’ve got to let it all play out.”

 

2. DPOY Odds

It is never too early for Pro Football Focus to start its 2022 season-ending projections.

PFF Bet shared its latest odds on which player wins Defensive Player of the Year.

There are no surprises at the top of the list.

Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, and T.J. Watt have the best odds of winning the award

There are a lot of outstanding candidates on the list so it will be a fierce competition as always.

Happy Friday Browns Fans!

 

