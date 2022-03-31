3 Browns Players Who Benefit The Most From Deshaun Watson

Hopes are higher than ever for the Cleveland Browns offense after their blockbuster trade for quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Watson is a dual-threat, three-time pro bowler who is in the prime of his career.

Though there will likely be signs of rust after not playing for a full year, you can expect fireworks once he settles into the offense and gets into the flow of things.

While the entire offense is set to benefit from improved quarterback play, there are three Browns in particular that will reap the most rewards.

1. Amari Cooper

We know, we know, Amari Cooper technically just became a Brown, but he could benefit from the Watson transaction more than anyone.

Cooper is a perennial pro bowl wide receiver, arguably one of the top 10 in football.

He was enjoying lots of success and big numbers in Dallas up until last year when Ceedee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Dalton Schultz got into the mix.

With so many mouths to feed and only one football, Cooper often got put on the backburner and seemed like an afterthought at times.

Amari is one of the best route runners in the game and is undoubtedly the best receiver in Cleveland.

While he will still be splitting targets with a number of other players, Cooper is bound to see more action than in his final year with the Cowboys.

🚂Cleveland Browns Follow Train🚂 It was an excellent day for Browns fans with the Amari Cooper trade! Let's grow Browns Twitter closer together! Like, Retweet, Follow, and Follow Back! Let's go! Go Browns!!!#Browns #BrownsTwitter pic.twitter.com/jv8BanCDkW — Jason Hand @BrownsHuddle (@BrownsHuddle) March 12, 2022

2. David Njoku

One of the best decisions that the Browns made this offseason, outside of the blockbuster trades, of course, was choosing to tag David Njoku.

The #Browns and David Njoku’s agent Malki Kawa have been in long-term negotiations on an extension. The hope is the tag is a place holder for an eventual deal. https://t.co/YRDPQJUNWZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2022

Njoku is one of the most talented and athletic tight ends in football but simply hasn’t been able to find his niche so far in his young career.

The fact that he’s been splitting time with two other tight ends, Harrison Bryant and Austin Hooper, also hasn’t helped Njoku find his groove.

However, the simultaneous moves of trading for Watson and releasing Hooper play greatly in Njoku’s favor.

He’ll now be the big man on campus with a pro bowl quarterback throwing him the ball.

Teams will also be unable to double-team Njoku in the Red Zone, which is where he sees ample targets.

The presence of Amari Cooper and the fact that Watson’s a threat on the ground will force teams to single up with Njoku.

He’s too big for defensive backs and too fast for most linebackers, which means Njoku could be looking at a career season.

3. Nick Chubb

Technically, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will both benefit from the presence of Deshaun Watson.

Chubb is coming off of a monster season where he ran for over 1,200 yards and averaged over five yards per carry.

Towards the end of the season, however, defenses started stacking the box, forcing the Browns to try to win games by throwing the ball.

With Watson in the pocket, however, teams will have a renewed respect for the passing game, which should open up the ground attack.

They will also be forced to respect Watson’s ability to run the ball, which could open things up for Chubb and Hunt as pass-catchers.

While Cleveland’s entire offense should benefit from Watson’s presence, watch out for big things from these three players in particular.