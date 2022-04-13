Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (4/13/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/13/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, April 13, 2022, and the time is ticking for the Cleveland Browns to fill out the roster.

The offseason workouts begin on April 19 and the NFL Draft begins on April 28.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. D’Ernest Johnson Switches Agents

Running back D’Ernest Johnson is now being represented by Drew Rosenhaus.

This move was announced on Tuesday.

It is interesting timing because Johnson is a restricted free agent.

The Browns have already sent him the RFA tender for $2.43 million, but other teams can tender him a higher offer between now and April 22.

If that happens, the Browns have until April 27 to match the highest offer.

 

2. Jarvis Landry’s Next Move

On Tuesday, it was reported that Jarvis Landry will make the decision on his next team prior to the NFL Draft.

It is almost as if both the Browns and Landry are seeking better options, but the fallback plan will be a reunion in Cleveland.

What other possible explanation could there be for the prolonged delay?

There was a reported conversation between Watson and Landry about potentially playing in Atlanta when the Falcons were trying to trade for Watson.

Salary is always a sticking point though the Pro Football Talk reporting that Landry was asking for $20 million per year was later refuted by Noah Weiskopf.

 

3. Wayback Wednesday

Did you know that the Browns scored the first two-point conversion in NFL history?

The two-point conversion was instituted for the 1994 season.

Leave it to that tricky Coach Bill Belichick to fake an extra point attempt that turned into the first successful two-point conversion scored by placeholder Tom Tupa.

It happened on September 4, 1994, against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati.

Check it out.

The Browns went on to win this game by the score of 28-20.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Report: Jarvis Landry To Choose Team Before Draft
Running back Rachaad White #3 of the Arizona State Sun Devils rushes the football against linebacker Malik Reed #53 of the Arizona Wildcats during the first quarter of the Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona.
Report: Browns Bring In Running Back For Draft Visit
Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns on November 4, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
JC Tretter Pushes For Guaranteed NFL Contracts To Become New Norm

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Report: Jarvis Landry To Choose Team Before Draft

No more pages to load