Browns Nation News And Notes (4/13/22)

It is Wednesday, April 13, 2022, and the time is ticking for the Cleveland Browns to fill out the roster.

The offseason workouts begin on April 19 and the NFL Draft begins on April 28.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. D’Ernest Johnson Switches Agents

Running back D’Ernest Johnson is now being represented by Drew Rosenhaus.

This move was announced on Tuesday.

It is interesting timing because Johnson is a restricted free agent.

#Browns officially sent the RFA tender ($2.43 million) to RB D’Ernest Johnson today, per source. Browns will now be able to match any offer sheet that Johnson gets. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 14, 2022

The Browns have already sent him the RFA tender for $2.43 million, but other teams can tender him a higher offer between now and April 22.

If that happens, the Browns have until April 27 to match the highest offer.

#Browns RFA RB D'Ernest Johnson has hired Rosenhaus Sports to represent him. April 22 the deadline for him to receive offer sheet from another team. Should he receive an offer sheet, Cleveland would have until April 27 to match. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 12, 2022

2. Jarvis Landry’s Next Move

On Tuesday, it was reported that Jarvis Landry will make the decision on his next team prior to the NFL Draft.

It is almost as if both the Browns and Landry are seeking better options, but the fallback plan will be a reunion in Cleveland.

I firmly believe if the #Browns wanted Jarvis Landry back bad enough it would’ve happened already. I’m still convinced they are trying to find an upgrade over him. If they can’t get that then they will bring him back. Either way I expect them to add a WR or two in the draft. pic.twitter.com/foChsYXngp — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) April 12, 2022

What other possible explanation could there be for the prolonged delay?

There was a reported conversation between Watson and Landry about potentially playing in Atlanta when the Falcons were trying to trade for Watson.

Deshaun Watson reached out to Leonard Fournette and Jarvis Landry about playing together in Atlanta https://t.co/5eJIUfBewb — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) March 24, 2022

Salary is always a sticking point though the Pro Football Talk reporting that Landry was asking for $20 million per year was later refuted by Noah Weiskopf.

Source: Contrary to a report from @ProFootballTalk that Jarvis Landry was seeking $20 million per year on a new contract, I’m told the report is 100% not true. That $20 million number was never expressed from Landry to his agency throughout the free agency process. #Browns — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) March 28, 2022

3. Wayback Wednesday

Did you know that the Browns scored the first two-point conversion in NFL history?

The two-point conversion was instituted for the 1994 season.

Leave it to that tricky Coach Bill Belichick to fake an extra point attempt that turned into the first successful two-point conversion scored by placeholder Tom Tupa.

It happened on September 4, 1994, against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati.

Check it out.

On September 4, 1994, Cleveland Browns place holder Tom Tupa pulled off a fake field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals to score the first 2-point conversion in #NFL history 👀 @VintageBrowns #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/2sooef6Ij3 — Let’s Talk NFL 🏈 (@TalkFootball34) April 12, 2022

The Browns went on to win this game by the score of 28-20.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!