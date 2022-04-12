Report: Jarvis Landry To Choose Team Before Draft

There is still hope yet for the longtime fan-favorite Jarvis Landry to return to the Cleveland Browns.

According to a tweet from Brad Stainbrook, Landry is still making his decision on where he wants to play football this upcoming season, with the Browns named as one of the receiver’s top choices.

Jarvis Landry update, per source. – #Browns still in mix.

– Browns and a few other teams considered top teams in the mix

– Landry is hopeful to sign somewhere before draft. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 12, 2022

The tweet also states Landry hopes to have his decision made by the start of the draft, on April 28th.

Why Cleveland Browns fans want him back

Landry quickly became a fan favorite upon his arrival to Cleveland.

Between his big-time catches on the field and his iconic speech from the 2018 season of Hard Knocks, he quickly became adored by fans.

And while his production did slip last year, Landry has proven to be one of the franchise’s most productive and reliable receivers over the past decade.

There is also the prospect of him having a bounceback season now that Deshaun Watson will be leading the offense.

Other teams that could be in the mix

While there seems to be a lot of buzz around the NFL that Landry will return to Cleveland, there is still a chance he could sign somewhere else,

He has been linked to a few other teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs

With Tyreek Hill now on the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs are in the market for a new slot receiver.

Landry could fit the bill.

There has also been buzz that the Chiefs had an interest in Landry when the Browns first gave him permission to seek a trade before eventually cutting him.

The Buffalo Bills

Another contender connected to Landry is the Bills.

They are a team built to win now and with Josh Allen heading into what could be the prime of his career, it makes sense for the team to load up on receiving talent.

The Green Bay Packers

Davante Adams has moved on from the Packers and now the team is in need of receiving talent.

While no one would say Landry is the game-breaking receiver that Adams is, he is a talented player with big-catch ability.

And with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers throwing to him, Landry could see a career renaissance heading into his 30s.

The #Packers are also expected to be in the mix for Jarvis Landry, source says. https://t.co/0rqkom0xUu — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The Arizona Cardinals

The other team in the NFC linked to Landry is the Cardinals.

They no longer have Cristian Kirk and are now in need of a slot receiver.

Landry could see plenty of opportunities to make plays in the offense with defenses worrying about DeAndre Hopkins.

What he will sign for?

There were reports Landry was initially requesting at least $20 million per year.

Since then he has fired his agent and has likely lowered that request.

The Browns initially cut Landry because they didn’t want to pay him the $16 million the team owed him.

If he does want to return to Cleveland, he will likely have to sign for a fraction of that.

However, he could find a better deal by signing somewhere else.