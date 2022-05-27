Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/27/22)

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, May 27, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns fans are still digesting some of the OTA footage that was shared on social media this week.

The OTA wrap-up is our top story for the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Stump Oversees Running Back Drills 

It never gets old seeing the legend Stump Mitchell work with the Browns running backs.

He looks on as the group goes through drills.

Demetric Felton is expected to work more with the running backs than the wide receivers this year.

That is already evident as he is involved in the running back drills.

 

2. Defensive Field Trip Is Being Considered

Not to be outdone by the offense who jetted off to the Bahamas recently, the defense is considering a similar team-building and practice field trip.

Denzel Ward hinted during OTAs that a trip is being considered.

Miami is a possible destination.

 

3. York Is Putting In The Work

With all of the offseason changes, it may not yet have sunk in that the Browns drafted a kicker.

The previous seasons have always been filled with kicking inconsistencies and question marks around who the kicker would be.

Cade York is the guy; he has the job locked up with no competition in sight.

Expectations are high for this guy who has shown a lot of poise throughout his college career and since being drafted by the Browns.

 

4. Stanton’s D&D Charity Event Is A Huge Success

Johnny Stanton managed to combine his love of the game Dungeons & Dragons with Red Nose Day to pull off a successful fundraiser on Thursday.

Teammates Myles Garrett and Wyatt Teller were involved, and Stanton tapped social media personalities also.

It was held at Cleveland’s Tabletop Board Game Cafe and streamed online.

The event raised $17,000 for Red Nose Day which creates awareness and works to eliminate childhood poverty in the United States.

TGIF Browns fans!

