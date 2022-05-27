Browns Nation News And Notes (5/27/22)

It is Friday, May 27, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns fans are still digesting some of the OTA footage that was shared on social media this week.

The OTA wrap-up is our top story for the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Stump Oversees Running Back Drills

It never gets old seeing the legend Stump Mitchell work with the Browns running backs.

He looks on as the group goes through drills.

Demetric Felton is expected to work more with the running backs than the wide receivers this year.

That is already evident as he is involved in the running back drills.

#Browns scout Max Paulus said Demetric Felton will be in the running back room moving forward. Felton played mostly receiver as a rookie in 2021. Paulus said Jerome Ford will get work at kick returner — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) April 30, 2022

The legend Stump Mitchell getting our @Browns running backs ready for the season! 🔥#Browns x #NFL pic.twitter.com/mzvWEEG9v8 — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) May 26, 2022

2. Defensive Field Trip Is Being Considered

Not to be outdone by the offense who jetted off to the Bahamas recently, the defense is considering a similar team-building and practice field trip.

Denzel Ward hinted during OTAs that a trip is being considered.

Miami is a possible destination.

#Browns CB Denzel Ward says a trip for the defense (similar to Deshaun Watson’s Bahamas trip for the offense) is still in the works. Ward said the defense was thinking about taking a trip to Miami, but nothing is set in stone quite yet. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) May 27, 2022

3. York Is Putting In The Work

With all of the offseason changes, it may not yet have sunk in that the Browns drafted a kicker.

The previous seasons have always been filled with kicking inconsistencies and question marks around who the kicker would be.

Cade York is the guy; he has the job locked up with no competition in sight.

Expectations are high for this guy who has shown a lot of poise throughout his college career and since being drafted by the Browns.

Cade York just might be the hero we need. #Browns pic.twitter.com/Z8aECM9OGT — Craig Fountain (@CraigAFountain) May 26, 2022

4. Stanton’s D&D Charity Event Is A Huge Success

Johnny Stanton managed to combine his love of the game Dungeons & Dragons with Red Nose Day to pull off a successful fundraiser on Thursday.

Teammates Myles Garrett and Wyatt Teller were involved, and Stanton tapped social media personalities also.

It was held at Cleveland’s Tabletop Board Game Cafe and streamed online.

@Flash_Garrett showing love to the crowd. The Tabletop Board Game Cafe sold out prior to the event. #Browns #dungeonsanddragons pic.twitter.com/4Dc1S6e6Vs — Peter Holland Jr (@_Da_pistol) May 27, 2022

The event raised $17,000 for Red Nose Day which creates awareness and works to eliminate childhood poverty in the United States.

Ah man. Tonight was wild. Thank you to everyone who attended, donated, or even just watched. It was a blast. Together we raised over $17,000 for @RedNoseDayUSA while playing D&D. You kidding me? — Johnny Stanton (@johnnystantoniv) May 27, 2022

