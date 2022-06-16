Browns Nation News And Notes (6/16/22)

It is Thursday, June 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are on the final day of the mandatory minicamp that started on Tuesday.

Highlights from Wednesday’s minicamp session in Canton, Ohio headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Player Health Updates

Anthony Schwartz was not with the team on Wednesday due to an illness.

#Browns WR Anthony Schwartz didn't make the trip to the Hall of Fame because he's sick, coach Kevin Stefanski said https://t.co/cfOSsFmfz4 — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 15, 2022

Seeing footage of Jack Conklin on the sidelines with trainers was encouraging.

He is recovering from a patella injury suffered last season.

#Browns Jack Conklin on the field with team working with trainers in rehab from torn patellar tendon. Also Stephen Weatherly (91) on the side pic.twitter.com/XiUuBo06gI — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) June 15, 2022

One practice highlight was the connection between Jacoby Brissett and Demetric Felton.

Perfectly placed ball by Brissett, and beautiful catch by Demetric Felton.#Browns #TeamFelton

pic.twitter.com/mZbaB2b4kU — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) June 15, 2022

Despite hearing otherwise after the draft, we continue to see Felton utilized as a wide receiver thus far in 2022.

#Browns scout Max Paulus, when talking about Cinci RB Jerome Ford, added that "Demetric Felton will be in the running back room going forward'' …spent most of his time with WRs last year — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 30, 2022

2. Browns Players Visit Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Myles Garrett got his wish not to set foot in the Hall until he is invited to be a member; he was with the team for the Canton practices but was excused from the HOF tour by Coach Stefanski.

This is not a new policy for Garrett; he first told Browns reporter Nate Ulrich about it during his rookie season in 2017.

#Browns star Myles Garrett's goal to avoid touring the Pro Football HOF until he earns induction is intact. He first told me about the goal in 2017 before he ever played in #NFL. Anthony Walker Jr.: "It's kind of early right now, but I say he's a shoo-in" https://t.co/gTOVXwgAvF — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 15, 2022

The rest of the team toured the museum.

Their Browns history lesson began on the bus trip over as the team watched NFL Network’s A Football Life episode focused on Jim Brown.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said on the bus ride down to the Pro Football Hall of Fame the team watched "A Football Life" on Jim Brown. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 15, 2022

They also learned about trailblazers Bill Willis and Marion Motley.

Before touring the Hall of Fame, the #Browns learned about Bill Willis and Marion Motley, Cleveland legends who helped break pro football’s color barrier. Story upcoming. pic.twitter.com/2vTml6vdW5 — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) June 15, 2022

David Njoku was spotting admiring the Lombardi Trophy inside the museum.

Get you someone who looks at you the way David Njoku looks at the Lombardi Trophy. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland #Browns) pic.twitter.com/GgZism2tla — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 15, 2022

3. Throwback Thursday

Is there a better way to bring in Thursday than with Eric Metcalf scoring a game-winning special teams touchdown against the Steelers in 1993?

Thanks to Old Time Football on Twitter for sharing this.

We could not love it more.

.@EricMetcalf21 takes the punt back 75 yards for the game winning touchdown vs the #Steelers 1993#Browns pic.twitter.com/B93GrRCvLC — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) June 16, 2022

Metcalf had his best season in a Browns uniform in 1993.

He was a first-team AP All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

Metcalf scored 5 touchdowns that season: 2 rushing, 1 receiving, and 1 special teams.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!