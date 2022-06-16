Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/16/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

It is Thursday, June 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are on the final day of the mandatory minicamp that started on Tuesday.

Highlights from Wednesday’s minicamp session in Canton, Ohio headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Player Health Updates

Anthony Schwartz was not with the team on Wednesday due to an illness.

Seeing footage of Jack Conklin on the sidelines with trainers was encouraging.

He is recovering from a patella injury suffered last season.

One practice highlight was the connection between Jacoby Brissett and Demetric Felton.

Despite hearing otherwise after the draft, we continue to see Felton utilized as a wide receiver thus far in 2022.

 

2. Browns Players Visit Pro Football Hall Of Fame 

Myles Garrett got his wish not to set foot in the Hall until he is invited to be a member; he was with the team for the Canton practices but was excused from the HOF tour by Coach Stefanski.

This is not a new policy for Garrett; he first told Browns reporter Nate Ulrich about it during his rookie season in 2017.

The rest of the team toured the museum.

Their Browns history lesson began on the bus trip over as the team watched NFL Network’s A Football Life episode focused on Jim Brown.

They also learned about trailblazers Bill Willis and Marion Motley.

David Njoku was spotting admiring the Lombardi Trophy inside the museum.

 

3. Throwback Thursday

Is there a better way to bring in Thursday than with Eric Metcalf scoring a game-winning special teams touchdown against the Steelers in 1993?

Thanks to Old Time Football on Twitter for sharing this.

We could not love it more.

Metcalf had his best season in a Browns uniform in 1993.

He was a first-team AP All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

Metcalf scored 5 touchdowns that season: 2 rushing, 1 receiving, and 1 special teams.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

