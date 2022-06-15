Grant Delpit Could Have A Big Year For Browns

Amidst the dark storm cloud that is the Deshaun Watson fiasco, the Cleveland Browns are going through their mandatory minicamp and trying to focus on the potential of their roster.

Yes, the roster, if whole, certainly has potential on both sides of the football, and it isn’t only because of Watson’s game-changing abilities.

Amari Cooper will give the team a weapon at wide receiver it hasn’t had in a while, and some think linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is going into his second season, is about to have a Pro Bowl campaign.

But another second-year man, safety Grant Delpit, has reportedly been impressing people during camp.

While focused on Watson today at #Browns camp, couple other things stood out: Grant Delpit making plays (had one pick), defense’s speed and versatility and David Bell’s hands. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) June 15, 2022

Could Delpit take a big jump this season?

Delpit Could Have Potential

When he was in college, Delpit, who was born in New Orleans, became a star for Louisiana State University.

As a junior, he won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the best defensive back in college football, after recording 65 tackles (38 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven passes defended in 14 games.

He put up those numbers while gutting it out on a high ankle sprain, and that year he contributed to the Tigers winning the national championship.

At 6-foot-2 and just over 210 pounds, Delpit was able to run the 40-yard-dash during the draft combine in a pretty impressive 4.39 seconds.

The Browns took him with the 44th pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but unfortunately, he tore his Achilles during training camp, forcing him to defer his rookie season into 2021.

Last season, he finally got onto the field and started seven games while putting up a total of one interception, one sack, three passes defended and three tackles for loss.

One of his strengths is his physicality, as he loves to get physical and is willing to sacrifice his body in order to help his team get a stop.

This is Grant Delpit’s first NFL tackle. I love the way he comes in like a missile here. He wants ALL of that contact.#Browns

pic.twitter.com/pcun3BbTKL — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) June 9, 2022

Grant Delpit is playing disciplined, unselfish football. This has to be at least the third time I've seen him take on lead blockers to keep the LBs clean. pic.twitter.com/jasYQeyGiM — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 7, 2021

During the Browns’ minicamp, Delpit has been active in defending passes, and the interception he has had came against Cooper, which is getting members of the Dawg Pound thinking that Delpit could have a serious future.

Grant Delpit pro bowl season coming soon. https://t.co/HQdTsojSyt — Jovi/Jovzilla ⚡️🦅🐅 (@Jovial2K) June 14, 2022

The Browns Could Really Use A Breakout Season From Delpit

Although Cleveland’s defense has potential, there are also things that need to be shored up.

Last season, the team was just 22nd in passing touchdowns allowed, 21st in turnovers forced and 26th in forced fumbles.

In addition, it was unable to lock teams down in the red zone, as it ranked 27th in the percentage of the time its opponent scored a touchdown in such territory.

With talented wideouts such as Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill now calling the AFC home, the Browns’ secondary needs to step up if they are to contend for a playoff spot this season.

The conference is perhaps more loaded with good and great quarterbacks than ever before, and it could have multiple teams with winning records that miss the playoffs this season.

If Delpit at least becomes a competent starter for the Browns this year, it would go a long way in at least making the team competitive.