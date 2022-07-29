Browns Nation News And Notes (7/29/2022)

It is Friday, July 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns training camp is well underway.

Unfortunately, the first player injury of camp has been recorded.

Though we do not know how bad it might be, this early camp injury is our top story in the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Anthony Schwartz Suffers Knee Injury

In what appeared to be an issue with his left knee, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz left practice early.

No additional details have been provided as tests are necessary to determine the severity of the injury.

From earlier: #Browns WR Anthony Schwartz suffered a knee injury at camp today and he’ll be further evaluated. No additional details at this time. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 28, 2022

Wide receiving depth was always in question entering 2022, and now with David Bell on the PUP list and Schwartz injured, it is even more in question.

2. Nick Harris Has Stefanski’s Confidence

Coach Stefanski clearly believes Nick Harris is ready to step into the large shoes left behind by center J.C. Tretter whom the team released.

Harris has been rebuilding his body and working very hard in the offseason to assume the starting center position.

.@BRICKHARRIS56 got the reps, up next the opportunity 💪 pic.twitter.com/w1uVUH5LJh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 28, 2022

Ironically, the discussion about Harris and how much he learned from the veteran Tretter happened on the same day that Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen suffered an injury that is believed to be severe.

Former #Browns center and NFLPA President JC Tretter is a potential fit for the Buccaneers. https://t.co/k2JTpCb8a2 — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) July 28, 2022

If circumstances deem it necessary, J.C. Tretter, a free agent, could get a call from the Buccaneers.

3. Training Camp Highlights

With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt taking snaps at the quarterback position, it makes us wonder if there are trick plays going into the 2022 playbook.

#Browns Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb taking turns at QB pic.twitter.com/KsLEWZTwKJ — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 28, 2022

The four quarterbacks took plenty of reps also.

Fred Greetham also shared a video of players not practicing on the field but conditioning and preparing off to the side.

#Browns on the side: WR David Bell (foot), DL Sheldon Day (back), CB Denzel Ward (foot), OT Jack Conklin (knee), LB Anthony Walker (groin) pic.twitter.com/SokvIHPQd4 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 28, 2022

TGIF Browns fans, make it a good one!

IM SO PUMPED! LETS GO BROWNS!

Cleveland Browns training camp is officially underway!

-The first practice open to fans is on Saturday July 30th! #Browns #BigKevinSports pic.twitter.com/dEAIjO4sfc — Kevin McAndrews (@BigKevinSports) July 28, 2022

The first open practice is Saturday, July 30 so that is definitely something to look forward to.