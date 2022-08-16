Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/16/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, August 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns (along with the other 31 NFL teams) are facing the first roster cuts of the 2022 season.

Details of today’s roster cut and other Browns player issues headline the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Round 1 Of Roster Cuts Are Due Today

By 4 PM EDT on Tuesday, all NFL teams must trim their rosters to 85 players.

Next Tuesday (August 23), another 5 players must be trimmed to get to 80.

Two weeks from today (August 30), the initial 53-man roster is created as teams must make the final cut of 27 players.

 

2. Injury Updates

Rookie center Dawson Deaton is lost for the season after tearing his ACL in Monday’s practice.

This is terrible news, especially with center Nick Harris‘s season-ending injury on the second offensive play in the Jacksonville playoff game on Saturday.

It is not the only injury concern; others that occurred in Monday’s practice need to be monitored.

We await news on wide receiver Mike Harley Jr.’s ankle injury and defensive end Isaiah Thomas’s hand injury.

Both players left practice early on Monday.

The injuries at the center and wide receiver positions have been well-documented, and it remains to be seen how the Browns will deal with them, particularly in the face of imminent roster cuts.

 

3. Denzel Ward Returns To Practice

Cornerback Denzel Ward has been activated from the PUP list, but it appears he will be eased back into action, according to Coach Stefanski.

 

4. Coach Stefanski’s Philly Ties

It was not a surprise back in the spring when the team announced the Philadelphia Eagles would be coming to Berea for joint practices.

Stefanski grew up in Philadelphia and was an Eagles fan as a child.

The first NFL merchandise he owned was an Eagles Reggie White T-shirt with the Hall of Famer’s name and number on it.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

 

