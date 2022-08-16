Browns Nation News And Notes (8/16/22)

It is Tuesday, August 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns (along with the other 31 NFL teams) are facing the first roster cuts of the 2022 season.

Details of today’s roster cut and other Browns player issues headline the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Round 1 Of Roster Cuts Are Due Today

By 4 PM EDT on Tuesday, all NFL teams must trim their rosters to 85 players.

Next Tuesday (August 23), another 5 players must be trimmed to get to 80.

Two weeks from today (August 30), the initial 53-man roster is created as teams must make the final cut of 27 players.

Important #NFL Dates 8/16 (4PM): Rosters down to 85

8/23 (4PM): Rosters down to 80

8/30 (4PM): Rosters down to 53

8/31 (12PM): Final Cut Waivers Processed

8/31 (12PM): P-Squad Signings Begin

8/31 (4PM): IR Return Designations Begin

9/8: Week 1 (BUF @ LAR)

11/1: Trade Deadline — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 8, 2022

2. Injury Updates

Rookie center Dawson Deaton is lost for the season after tearing his ACL in Monday’s practice.

An MRI confirmed #Browns C Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources say. After Cleveland lost starter Nick Harris the other day, another player at the position goes down. Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman still standing, though. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2022

This is terrible news, especially with center Nick Harris‘s season-ending injury on the second offensive play in the Jacksonville playoff game on Saturday.

It is not the only injury concern; others that occurred in Monday’s practice need to be monitored.

#Browns injuries today: OL Dawson Deaton (knee), WR Mike Harley Jr. (ankle) and DE Isaiah Thomas (hand). All left practice early and we'll wait for more information. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 15, 2022

We await news on wide receiver Mike Harley Jr.’s ankle injury and defensive end Isaiah Thomas’s hand injury.

Both players left practice early on Monday.

The injuries at the center and wide receiver positions have been well-documented, and it remains to be seen how the Browns will deal with them, particularly in the face of imminent roster cuts.

3. Denzel Ward Returns To Practice

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Myles Garrett is excused for the second straight day to tend to a personal matter. Denzel Ward (foot) is back today but won’t be full-go right away — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2022

Cornerback Denzel Ward has been activated from the PUP list, but it appears he will be eased back into action, according to Coach Stefanski.

4. Coach Stefanski’s Philly Ties

It was not a surprise back in the spring when the team announced the Philadelphia Eagles would be coming to Berea for joint practices.

Stefanski grew up in Philadelphia and was an Eagles fan as a child.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski grew up in Philadelphia rooting for the Eagles. First jersey? Hall of Famer Reggie White.

“It was a white T-shirt with marker, written ‘92’ and ‘White,’" he said. "That’s true.” — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 16, 2022

The first NFL merchandise he owned was an Eagles Reggie White T-shirt with the Hall of Famer’s name and number on it.

