Browns Nation News And Notes (9/11/22)

It is Sunday, September 11, 2022, and two big events are happening today.

Of course, it is the 21st Anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, and the awful loss of life and selfless heroics of that day should never be forgotten.

While we are all excited about the #Browns game, it’s important to remember those we lost on 9/11. We mourn those who were lost and pray for their families. We thank the first responders and pray for their safe-keeping as many still have medical issues that they’re dealing with pic.twitter.com/ggMYPRRjp3 — BrownsBackersNrthJsy (@brownsnrthjrsy) September 11, 2022

And today is also the opening of the Cleveland Browns 2022 season.

I feel on opening day W!!! Go #Browns pic.twitter.com/eqEq9HaKgt — Mike Green 🟠🟤 (@mpgcfo) September 11, 2022

This could be the day the Browns break the 18-year season-opening losing streak against the Carolina Panthers.

We know that it has been a long and sometimes very difficult offseason, and the Browns organization is well aware of that also.

That’s why they released a hype video that should have fans psyched immediately after watching it.

fuel tank on full ⛽️😤 📺: #CLEvsCAR tomorrow at 1pm on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/zXAKix5x9b pic.twitter.com/WYepGo8bq6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 10, 2022

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Roster Moves

Rookie wide receiver Michael Woods III has officially been ruled out with a hamstring issue.

#Browns have elevated DE Isaac Rochell and LB Jordan Kunaszyk from the practice squad for Sunday vs. Carolina. Rookie WR Michael Woods II (hamstring) officially downgraded to out. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 10, 2022

The Browns elevated Isaac Rochell and Jordan Kunaszyk from the practice squad for the Week 1 game.

Prior to this and after announcing that Greedy Williams was headed to IR for at least four games, the team signed Herb Miller to the active roster.

After placing Greedy Williams on IR, the #Browns have signed CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 9, 2022

2. Plenty Of Browns Fans Expected At Game

Though Carolina is technically the home team, all evidence points to a huge Cleveland presence at this game.

Walking around downtown Charlotte and I’ve run into numerous #Browns fans. The mood is festive to say the least. — 🟧🟫⬜️Red Leg⬜️🟫🟧 (@RedLegGI) September 10, 2022

The Carolina Browns, an official Browns backer club in the area, played excellent hosts by holding a pregame party in the city.

Kevin Mack was spotted in the crowd.

Thank you to Kevin Mack and the @CarolinaBrowns for hosting a great pre game party Who is up for a #Browns 6am tailgate tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/jVFg2HGrHL — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) September 11, 2022

3. Charlotte Gameday Weather Conditions

The forecast indicates that the skies will be clear, but it will be extremely humid.

With a kickoff temperature expected at 79 degrees, it will feel as though it is in the mid-80s.

The Browns are conditioned and ready to go, and regardless of the weather, it is a good day to utilize Nick Chubb.

In 2022, Chubb is once again the recipe for success.

Happy Sunday and Gameday Browns fans!