Browns Nation News And Notes (9/11/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, September 11, 2022, and two big events are happening today.

Of course, it is the 21st Anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, and the awful loss of life and selfless heroics of that day should never be forgotten.

And today is also the opening of the Cleveland Browns 2022 season.

This could be the day the Browns break the 18-year season-opening losing streak against the Carolina Panthers.

We know that it has been a long and sometimes very difficult offseason, and the Browns organization is well aware of that also.

That’s why they released a hype video that should have fans psyched immediately after watching it.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Roster Moves

Rookie wide receiver Michael Woods III has officially been ruled out with a hamstring issue.

The Browns elevated Isaac Rochell and Jordan Kunaszyk from the practice squad for the Week 1 game.

Prior to this and after announcing that Greedy Williams was headed to IR for at least four games, the team signed Herb Miller to the active roster.

 

2. Plenty Of Browns Fans Expected At Game

Though Carolina is technically the home team, all evidence points to a huge Cleveland presence at this game.

The Carolina Browns, an official Browns backer club in the area, played excellent hosts by holding a pregame party in the city.

Kevin Mack was spotted in the crowd.

 

3. Charlotte Gameday Weather Conditions

The forecast indicates that the skies will be clear, but it will be extremely humid.

With a kickoff temperature expected at 79 degrees, it will feel as though it is in the mid-80s.

The Browns are conditioned and ready to go, and regardless of the weather, it is a good day to utilize Nick Chubb.

In 2022, Chubb is once again the recipe for success.

Happy Sunday and Gameday Browns fans!

