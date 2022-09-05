Browns Nation News And Notes (9/5/22)

It is Monday, September 5, 2022, also known as Labor Day.

It is officially game week for the Cleveland Browns as the 2022 NFL season kicks off for the team on Sunday, September 11.

Here is the full Week 1 slate of games.

Aside from the Browns, AFC North teams are scheduled as follows:

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Cincinnati to play the AFC Champion Bengals, and the Baltimore Ravens travel to New York to play the Jets.

Both of those games (and the Browns Vs. Panthers game) kick off at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday.

It is never too soon to start scoreboard-watching!

The full Week 1 slate. 🙌 Isn't it beautiful? pic.twitter.com/rwIoO5Bi5X — NFL (@NFL) September 4, 2022

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Kareem Hunt Hosts Fortnite Tournament

Kareem Hunt is entrenched in Cleveland, and that was very evident over the weekend.

Despite asking for a trade earlier in the preseason, the Ohio native is using the last days of his preseason to host a Fornite tournament for the kids of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Loraine County.

The event was held at the University of Akron’s esport facility.

Fellow Ohioan Denzel Ward was on-site participating, and Nick Chubb played online.

#Browns Kareem Hunt is hosting a Fortnite tournament with kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lorain County at the University of Akron's esport facility. Denzel Ward was here participating and Nick Chubb joined online as well. Chubb's team has won the last two games. pic.twitter.com/4HhPZxA3HA — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 4, 2022

2. J.C. Tretter Talks

J.C. Tretter is satisfied with his decision to retire; however, it does sound as though he may have extended his NFL career had he been called by certain teams.

Reportedly, Tretter would have entertained the idea of playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, and Carolina Panthers.

There is no word on whether he would have considered a return to the Browns had he been asked.

Former #Browns OL JC Tretter said that they were a few teams he would have played for. The teams were the #Cowboys #Bucs #Vikings and #Panthers but he is now satisfied and does not see himself coming out of retirement. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 4, 2022

3. Looking Ahead

With so much offseason focus on the offense, the Browns coaches and fans are excited to see what the second year brings for linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

He had a sensational rookie season that was curtailed by injury so the second-year growth in his skill set could be extremely exciting.

Happy Monday Browns fans!