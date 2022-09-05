Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (9/5/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/5/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

It is Monday, September 5, 2022, also known as Labor Day.

It is officially game week for the Cleveland Browns as the 2022 NFL season kicks off for the team on Sunday, September 11.

Here is the full Week 1 slate of games.

Aside from the Browns, AFC North teams are scheduled as follows:

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Cincinnati to play the AFC Champion Bengals, and the Baltimore Ravens travel to New York to play the Jets.

Both of those games (and the Browns Vs. Panthers game) kick off at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday.

It is never too soon to start scoreboard-watching!

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Kareem Hunt Hosts Fortnite Tournament

Kareem Hunt is entrenched in Cleveland, and that was very evident over the weekend.

Despite asking for a trade earlier in the preseason, the Ohio native is using the last days of his preseason to host a Fornite tournament for the kids of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Loraine County.

The event was held at the University of Akron’s esport facility.

Fellow Ohioan Denzel Ward was on-site participating, and Nick Chubb played online.

 

2. J.C. Tretter Talks

J.C. Tretter is satisfied with his decision to retire; however, it does sound as though he may have extended his NFL career had he been called by certain teams.

Reportedly, Tretter would have entertained the idea of playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, and Carolina Panthers.

There is no word on whether he would have considered a return to the Browns had he been asked.

 

3. Looking Ahead

With so much offseason focus on the offense, the Browns coaches and fans are excited to see what the second year brings for linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

He had a sensational rookie season that was curtailed by injury so the second-year growth in his skill set could be extremely exciting.

Happy Monday Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns v Jacksonville Jaguars
3 Bold Predictions For Browns Versus Panthers
Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Players To Watch In Browns Vs Panthers Game
Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns talks with Jacoby Brissett #7 during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Panthers

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Versus Panthers

No more pages to load