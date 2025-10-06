Browns Not Getting Respect Ahead Of Steelers Matchup

The Cleveland Browns dropped to 1-4 following a heartbreaking 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, surrendering the game-winning touchdown.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his NFL debut and showed flashes of potential, but a late defensive breakdown erased any hope of a comeback.

The defeat adds more pressure to a season that continues slipping away from Cleveland’s grasp.

Oddsmakers wasted no time adjusting their lines for Week 6, installing the Browns as 6.5-point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The Browns are 1-4 on the season and now travel to Pittsburgh next Sunday where they are already a 6.5-point underdog. This is what snowballing feels like,” WKYC 3 News’ Nick Camino reported.

Pittsburgh enters the matchup well-rested after their bye week, while Cleveland returns battered and searching for answers before making the trip to face their division rival.

For a brief moment, it appeared Cleveland might finally break through.

Gabriel’s touchdown pass to David Njoku gave the Browns a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter, offering a glimpse of what the rookie could bring in his first career start.

That momentum vanished quickly when Minnesota answered in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter as Jordan Addison slipped through for the decisive score.

Gabriel finished 19 of 33 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, displaying composure that exceeded his experience level.

Quinshon Judkins provided a spark in the running game with 110 yards, but Cleveland’s offense stalled again when it needed to finish drives.

The defense battled throughout, limiting yards and penalties, yet fatigue caught up in crunch time.

Gabriel’s poise and decision-making offer something to build on moving forward.

The question now is whether Cleveland can turn those flashes into victories before the season slips completely away.

