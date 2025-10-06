Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, October 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Not Getting Respect Ahead Of Steelers Matchup

Browns Not Getting Respect Ahead Of Steelers Matchup

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Not Getting Respect Ahead Of Steelers Matchup
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns dropped to 1-4 following a heartbreaking 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, surrendering the game-winning touchdown.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his NFL debut and showed flashes of potential, but a late defensive breakdown erased any hope of a comeback.

The defeat adds more pressure to a season that continues slipping away from Cleveland’s grasp.

Oddsmakers wasted no time adjusting their lines for Week 6, installing the Browns as 6.5-point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The Browns are 1-4 on the season and now travel to Pittsburgh next Sunday where they are already a 6.5-point underdog. This is what snowballing feels like,” WKYC 3 News’ Nick Camino reported.

Pittsburgh enters the matchup well-rested after their bye week, while Cleveland returns battered and searching for answers before making the trip to face their division rival.

For a brief moment, it appeared Cleveland might finally break through.

Gabriel’s touchdown pass to David Njoku gave the Browns a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter, offering a glimpse of what the rookie could bring in his first career start.

That momentum vanished quickly when Minnesota answered in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter as Jordan Addison slipped through for the decisive score.

Gabriel finished 19 of 33 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, displaying composure that exceeded his experience level.

Quinshon Judkins provided a spark in the running game with 110 yards, but Cleveland’s offense stalled again when it needed to finish drives.

The defense battled throughout, limiting yards and penalties, yet fatigue caught up in crunch time.

Gabriel’s poise and decision-making offer something to build on moving forward.

The question now is whether Cleveland can turn those flashes into victories before the season slips completely away.

NEXT:  Browns Join An Unwanted Chapter In NFL History
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation