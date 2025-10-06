Browns Nation

Monday, October 6, 2025
Browns Join An Unwanted Chapter In NFL History

Yagya Bhargava
By
(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns fell to 1-4 following a crushing 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, surrendering a 12-yard touchdown to Jordan Addison with just 25 seconds remaining.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his first NFL start and threw for 190 yards with two touchdowns, including a third-quarter strike to David Njoku that briefly put Cleveland ahead.

Quinshon Judkins provided balance with 110 rushing yards, but the Browns failed to score more than 17 points for the tenth consecutive game.

That offensive drought has placed Cleveland in troubling historical territory.

“From ESPN Research: The Browns have scored 17 or fewer points in 10 straight games dating back to last season, tied for the longest streak in franchise history (1975),” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared.

It also marks the longest such run by any NFL team since the 2007 San Francisco 49ers managed nine straight games.

The last team to endure a 10-game stretch like this was the 2000-01 Arizona Cardinals, who went 13 consecutive games without reaching 18 points.

Cleveland now sits in negative historical company, underscoring just how severe their offensive struggles have become.

Offensive inconsistency continues to plague them despite rotating quarterbacks and attempting to reestablish a ground game.

Through five games, the spark remains absent, and Kevin Stefanski’s role as play-caller faces increasing scrutiny as fan frustration mounts.

Turnovers, missed red zone chances, and poor third-down execution have defined their struggles.

Efforts to revive last season’s play-action identity have stalled behind an injury-riddled offensive line and inexperienced weapons.

Cleveland must rediscover that missing energy quickly before the season slips further away.

