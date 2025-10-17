Browns’ Offense Has One Player Worth Watching

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off a frustrating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.

This brought their record to 1-5, tying them with the Baltimore Ravens for the worst record in the AFC North.

Many fans have expressed their discontent with what has happened this year and are calling for sweeping changes throughout the organization sooner rather than later.

While they have a lot of issues, things aren’t all bad for the Browns moving forward.

Analyst Ryan Tyler mentioned as much in a recent appearance on the “Bruce Drennan Show,” calling out a rookie running back for his contributions.

“Quinshon Judkins has been the one piece of this offense that is redeemable and watchable,” Tyler said.

"Quinshon Judkins has been the one piece of this offense that is redeemable and watchable." #DawgPound@RyanTyler33 has some words for Kevin Stefanski after his latest unwatchable performance against the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/72HenQ9LMg — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) October 16, 2025

Judkins has been one of the only bright spots on the offensive side of the ball this year, infusing some life into the Browns’ rushing attack.

He’s played in five of the team’s six games this year, already rushing for 383 yards on 84 attempts, logging an astonishing 4.6 yards per carry.

In Week 1, it seemed like Dylan Sampson was going to carry some of the rushing load, even when Judkins came back, but it’s now clear that the Browns are going to keep feeding the hot hand.

They might not be able to make the playoffs at this point, but establishing the run with Judkins could be the momentum they’re looking for heading into the 2026 campaign.

It will be interesting to see what moves the Browns make over the next several months and what this team will look like a year from now.

