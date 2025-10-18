Browns Offensive Lineman Being Linked To Trade Rumors

When you start 1-5 like the Cleveland Browns and have already traded two potential starting quarterbacks since the preseason, it’s a foregone conclusion that more players are going to be on their way out at the trade deadline if things don’t turn around.

The Browns aren’t showing many signs of turning things around anytime soon, and after trading Joe Flacco and starting cornerback Greg Newsome ahead of last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, another key member of the team is being linked to trade rumors.

Mike Jones of The Athletic recently wrote an article highlighting which players around the NFL could be most likely to get traded, and one name on his list is Browns guard Wyatt Teller.

“The disappointing Browns could save some money against the cap by trading off the three-time Pro Bowl selection, who has voidable years left on his deal after this season. Talented interior linemen are hard to come by and teams like the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks could use the help,” Jones said.

Teller has been an anchor for this offensive line for the last seven years and has made three Pro Bowls and a pair of second-team All-Pro teams, and losing him would create a seismic void in the middle of this line that wouldn’t be easy to fill.

That being said, he is in the final year of the four-year extension he signed in 2021, and with where this franchise is headed, it would be wise to cash out on an asset like Teller.

It wouldn’t do rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel any favors to trade Teller, but the Browns could likely get some decent draft compensation in return for him that could be used to potentially find a younger, cheaper replacement next April.

