Browns Could Make Big Change With Loss To Dolphins

The first six games of the Cleveland Browns’ schedule were brutal, which was obvious months in advance before the season started, but the Browns have their most beatable opponent to date in the 1-5 Miami Dolphins coming to town on Sunday and need to capitalize on this opportunity.

The Dolphins certainly had hopes of competing for an AFC playoff spot, but due to turnovers, injuries, a porous defense, and a locker room that looks to be ripping apart at the seams, they are in the same boat as the Browns, simply fighting to avoid a lost season.

On the Browns’ side of things, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi said that if the Browns don’t beat the Dolphins, that could be it for the current regime.

“My feeling is just a loss will convince the owner that a complete overhaul has to happen, but it doesn’t mean he’ll press the button Monday morning (on firing head coach Kevin Stefanski).”

Stefanski hasn’t shouldered much of the blame for the Browns’ futility over the past couple of years because he has earned the benefit of the doubt by being a two-time Coach of the Year.

It’s hard for anybody to win when starting four or five different quarterbacks every year, but at a certain point, it’s hard to envision Stefanski leading the Browns back from all of this.

He’s undeniably a great coach, but a complete overhaul would include a new coach in order to completely start from scratch.

Dropping to 1-6 would put the Browns on a great path for a top pick in next year’s draft, which could include another quarterback, and unfortunately, another coach.

