Browns Open 2024 Season At Home Against NFC East Foe

Releasing the NFL schedule is akin to a three-course meal at a restaurant with the league serving up appetizers before revealing the main course.

For Cleveland Browns fans, the first savory starter is being served by the league.

The NFL released Cleveland’s Week 1 opponent late Monday, announcing the Dallas Cowboys will play the Browns in the two teams’ season-opener at Cleveland Browns Stadium at 4:25 p.m. on September 8.

Week 1 duel in the Dawg Pound 🤠🆚🐶 🎟️» https://t.co/rpofjXCeg7 pic.twitter.com/m9OWEDnJsE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 13, 2024

This is the second consecutive season that the Browns have played their season opener at home after Cincinnati traveled to Cleveland last year in the two teams’ Week 1 matchup, a 24-3 victory for Cleveland.

The loyal Dawg Pound fans have not seen the Cowboys on the opposite sideline since 2016 when Dallas pulled out a 35-10 victory over Cleveland.

In 2020, the Browns traveled to Dallas and earned a 49-38 Week 4 victory over the Cowboys.

The Browns own an 18-14 series lead over Dallas as the two teams have faced off 32 times since the 1960 season.

Dallas is one of four NFC East teams Cleveland will face this year.

The Browns will host the New York Giants while Cleveland is scheduled to play the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on the road during the regular season.

Cleveland’s 2024 regular season schedule was ranked the toughest in the league based on opponents’ records for the 2023 season.

FOX released this contest because it will be the broadcasting debut of legendary quarterback Tom Brady, finally making his way to the booth after signing a 10-year, $375 million deal with the company in 2022 to serve as an in-booth analyst.

