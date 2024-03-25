Browns Open Up On Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return This Offseason

Against all odds, Joe Flacco had Cleveland Browns fans rooting for him last season.

He became a fan favorite, and most people thought he earned the right to come back for another season.

However, the Browns decided to go in a different direction, which is why the front office has drawn some backlash this offseason.

Some argued that Cleveland didn’t want Flacco to be a distraction for Deshaun Watson, as the fans and the media could’ve asked the team to start him if Watson struggled early in the 2024 season.

Nonetheless, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski claims it was a matter of fit.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Twitter, the reigning NFL Coach of the Year has nothing but good things to say about Flacco, lauding him as a player, as a person, and as a locker room presence.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski quick hits from the #NFL #AFC coaches breakfast, on Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Cade York, Mike Vrabel, playcalling, and more: https://t.co/uqMJRO9Co1 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 25, 2024

Still, he said the Browns were quite high on Jameis Winston, adding that he was a better fit for what they want to do.

That makes perfect sense.

Cleveland has clearly favored mobile, big, athletic quarterbacks, and Winston fits that mold.

Also, he’s 10 years younger than Flacco, who’s most likely heading towards the last stop of his career.

Whatever the case, the Browns will most definitely hope that they don’t have to resort to any of their backup quarterbacks in Watson’s third season with the organization.

Hopefully, new Cleveland offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will bring out the best in Watson next season, and he’ll be able to stay healthy and on the field once and for all.