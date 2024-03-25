Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Open Up On Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return This Offseason

Browns Open Up On Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return This Offseason

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Against all odds, Joe Flacco had Cleveland Browns fans rooting for him last season.

He became a fan favorite, and most people thought he earned the right to come back for another season.

However, the Browns decided to go in a different direction, which is why the front office has drawn some backlash this offseason.

Some argued that Cleveland didn’t want Flacco to be a distraction for Deshaun Watson, as the fans and the media could’ve asked the team to start him if Watson struggled early in the 2024 season.

Nonetheless, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski claims it was a matter of fit.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Twitter, the reigning NFL Coach of the Year has nothing but good things to say about Flacco, lauding him as a player, as a person, and as a locker room presence.

Still, he said the Browns were quite high on Jameis Winston, adding that he was a better fit for what they want to do.

That makes perfect sense.

Cleveland has clearly favored mobile, big, athletic quarterbacks, and Winston fits that mold.

Also, he’s 10 years younger than Flacco, who’s most likely heading towards the last stop of his career.

Whatever the case, the Browns will most definitely hope that they don’t have to resort to any of their backup quarterbacks in Watson’s third season with the organization.

Hopefully, new Cleveland offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will bring out the best in Watson next season, and he’ll be able to stay healthy and on the field once and for all.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Trade Deadline Proposal

10 mins ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Browns Share Updates On Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb's Recoveries

23 mins ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Insider Explains Why Browns Re-Signed Cade York

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Insider Offers Telling Update On Deshaun Watson’s Rehab

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Fans Show Support To Notable Browns Defensive Duo

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Fans React To Latest Browns Signing

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Browns Are Bringing Back Notable Kicker

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Analyst Notes Important Detail In Cade York's New Deal With Browns

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Details How Jerry Jeudy Can Thrive With Browns

23 hours ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Notable Recent Mock Draft Has Browns Picking A Defender At No. 54

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Raises Important Question About Cleveland's 2024 Roster

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Denver Media Takes Issue With Jerry Jeudy's Extension

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel Drawing Interest To Play In Notable League

1 day ago

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Insider Details Where Things Stand With Kevin Stefanski Extension

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Praises 1 Deshaun Watson Performance From Last Season

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Legend Sends Big Message To The Fans

1 day ago

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Josh Cribbs Questions Mike Vrabel’s Impact On Browns

2 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Send Message To Joe Flacco

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest About Social Media Negativity

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

New Browns RB Sends A Message To The Fans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Draws Inspiration From Top NFL GM

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Shares True Feelings About Leaving The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Sit Atop 2024 NFL Financial List

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says Browns Have The ‘Most Under-Told Story’ Of The Offseason

4 days ago

No more pages to load