Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Trade Deadline Proposal

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are looking forward to making big changes around the league.

A couple of weeks ago, the news broke that Browns GM Andrew Berry proposed to push the trade deadline back a couple of weeks.

When asked his thoughts about that, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski claimed that he supported his general manager, so the team seems to be a united front in this regard (via Zac Jackson on Twitter).

As of now, the trade deadline falls on the first Tuesday after Week 8.

This made sense because it fell near the midpoint of the season, at least for most franchises.

Nonetheless, with the schedule being expanded to 17 games, it only makes sense to push the deadline a little further.

Under this proposal, the deadline would fall on the first Tuesday after Week 10, which would take it closer to the second week of November.

This way, teams would have a better and clearer understanding of their current state and whether they’re going to be sellers or buyers.

A team starting 4-3 could free-fall in the second half of the season, yet they would be unlikely to make a big move at the trade deadline, for instance.

The league is reportedly set to vote on this matter quite soon, and it’s nice to know that everybody within the organization is aligned about this proposal.

The Browns weren’t very active ahead of the trade deadline last season anyways.

But who knows?

Cleveland might end up benefitting from this proposed modification in the upcoming campaign or for years to come.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

