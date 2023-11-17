Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Plan To Work Out A Receiver On Friday

Browns Plan To Work Out A Receiver On Friday

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Amid the upheaval this week of the Cleveland Browns losing Deshaun Watson for the year, the team continues to press on.

Watson is just one of many Browns players dealing with injuries including receivers Marquise Goodwin and David Bell.

Bell has been out the past few weeks with a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Goodwin suffered a concussion against the Cardinals two weeks ago and has not returned since.

He also may be able to play against the Steelers but will need to prove he’s ready by participating in full practices beforehand.

In anticipation that neither pass-catcher will be available, Cleveland will work out Daylen Baldwin on Friday, per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

According to Schultz, Baldwin suffered a knee injury during the preseason and has since been medically cleared to return to action.

Baldwin had been on the Browns practice squad previously.

In college, Baldwin suited up for three different schools, Morgan State, Jackson State, and the University of Michigan.

During his 2021 season with Jackson State, Baldwin led the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 27 catches for 540 yards and seven touchdowns.

After the ‘21 season, he was heavily recruited as a graduate transfer by a number of Big 10 schools and chose Michigan.

While playing in 14 games for the Wolverines in 2022, Baldwin caught 17 passes for 256 yards and two scores including a 69-yard touchdown against Western Michigan and a 56-yard score against Wisconsin.

After not getting selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Baldwin signed as an undrafted free agent with the Browns.

He appeared in one game last year and had two receptions for 25 yards.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Browns To Workout Former Super Bowl Champion QB Friday

6 mins ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Reveals What He's Learned From Other Rookie QBs

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Details Browns' Potential Plans After Steelers Game

20 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Suggests Surprising QB To Lead Browns To The Playoffs

20 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details What Browns Expect From Dorian Thompson-Robinson

21 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Browns Send 5-Word Message For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

22 hours ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Questions 1 Browns Decision For Steelers Game

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Insider Notes How Deshaun Watson's Injury Will Impact The Team

2 days ago

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Greg Newsome Sends A Strong Message To Browns Fans

2 days ago

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Gives His Thoughts About His INT Against Ravens

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has Honest Admission About His Shoulder Injury

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says 1 Former Browns QB Should Replace Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Names Browns' Starting QB For Steelers Game

2 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Andrew Berry Announces Browns Will Add A 3rd QB

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Announce Deshaun Watson Is Done For The Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Fans React To Brutal Deshaun Watson News

2 days ago

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns WR Details The Mindset That Helped Them Beat The Ravens

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Mike Tomlin Makes His Thoughts Clear On Facing Myles Garrett

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Analyst Goes Wild Over David Njoku Video

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

NFL Analyst Puts 1 Deshaun Watson Narrative To Rest After Ravens Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Browns Analyst Makes Grim Prediction About Jedrick Wills

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Heaps High Praise For Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan

Rex Ryan Makes a Strong Statement About Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Skip Bayless Has Major Comparison For Deshaun Watson After Sunday Performance

4 days ago

Browns To Workout Former Super Bowl Champion QB Friday

No more pages to load