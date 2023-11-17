Browns Plan To Work Out A Receiver On Friday

Amid the upheaval this week of the Cleveland Browns losing Deshaun Watson for the year, the team continues to press on.

Watson is just one of many Browns players dealing with injuries including receivers Marquise Goodwin and David Bell.

Bell has been out the past few weeks with a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Goodwin suffered a concussion against the Cardinals two weeks ago and has not returned since.

He also may be able to play against the Steelers but will need to prove he’s ready by participating in full practices beforehand.

In anticipation that neither pass-catcher will be available, Cleveland will work out Daylen Baldwin on Friday, per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Former Jackson State and Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin will workout for the #Browns tomorrow morning, a source tells @BleacherReport. Baldwin has been fully medically cleared from a preseason knee injury. The 6-2, 220 receiver was previously with Cleveland’s practice squad. He… pic.twitter.com/5kVvCg5eJJ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 16, 2023

According to Schultz, Baldwin suffered a knee injury during the preseason and has since been medically cleared to return to action.

Baldwin had been on the Browns practice squad previously.

In college, Baldwin suited up for three different schools, Morgan State, Jackson State, and the University of Michigan.

During his 2021 season with Jackson State, Baldwin led the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 27 catches for 540 yards and seven touchdowns.

After the ‘21 season, he was heavily recruited as a graduate transfer by a number of Big 10 schools and chose Michigan.

While playing in 14 games for the Wolverines in 2022, Baldwin caught 17 passes for 256 yards and two scores including a 69-yard touchdown against Western Michigan and a 56-yard score against Wisconsin.

After not getting selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Baldwin signed as an undrafted free agent with the Browns.

He appeared in one game last year and had two receptions for 25 yards.