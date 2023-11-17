Browns Nation

Browns To Workout Former Super Bowl Champion QB Friday

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns got a massive blow with the Deshaun Watson news.

Watson was fresh off having the best performance of his brief tenure in Berea, and with the team sitting on a 6-3 record, they weren’t just thinking about the playoffs but about winning the division and making a deep postseason run.

Losing their star QB is obviously a big bump to those aspirations.

Then again, the team is still confident in its defense and special teams, and while they claim to like what they have with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker, it only makes sense that they also host some veteran QBs for a workout.

With that in mind, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that they’re set to work out former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco, who last played for the New York Jets and has been open to a potential comeback.

Rapoport adds that they’re also likely to elevate someone from the practice squad.

Notably, it’s been a while since Flacco last played well, and he might not be what the Browns need at this point.

Then again, he could be another nice mentor for Thompson-Robinson, assuming the Browns are, indeed, committed to him for the remainder of the campaign.

Kevin Stefanski’s team is special.

They won’t give up without a fight, and they have the utmost confidence in their ability to shut down every single opponent they face.

That’s pretty similar to that Baltimore Ravens team that took down both Peyton Manning and Tom Brady en route to a Super Bowl win.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

