Browns Player Predicted To Have Disappointing Free Agency Interest

First-round draft picks have a high success rate in the NFL, but busts can also happen.

The Cleveland Browns have experienced both over the past decade, and the team has successfully hit on several top-tier draft picks who have had strong professional careers.

Cleveland has also experienced its fair share of busts, too.

Former 10th overall draft pick Jedrick Wills Jr. has fallen into that category for the Browns, and the player will soon become eligible for free agency.

Although the market for strong offensive linemen is significant, analyst Moe Moton believes that Cleveland’s former tackle will be disappointed in his free agency interest.

“Jedrick Wills Jr. has not lived up to his first-round pedigree. Early in his career, he struggled with his technique and timing, drawing 20 offensive holding and false starts penalties (one of which was declined) in the 2020 and 2022 seasons combined. Over the previous two years, Wills hasn’t been able to stay on the field, missing 21 games. Wills plays a premium position at which starters earn big bucks, but his struggles over four years in Cleveland will limit his earning potential,” Moton said.

The 25-year-old should command interest because of his experience, but Moton suggests his offers will be limited to a one-year deal from his new franchise to make him prove his worth before signing a lucrative contract.

Wills was a starter throughout his first four seasons in the NFL, playing 53 games for the Browns before a knee injury cost him the remainder of the 2023 season.

When Wills returned in 2024, the offensive tackle struggled, and comments he made about pulling himself out of the lineup in October may have cost him his starter role in Cleveland.

The 6-foot-4 lineman played a total of 58 contests for the Browns during his five-year career with the team.

