Analyst Says 1 Veteran QB ‘Makes So Much Sense’ For Browns

The Cleveland Browns will need a bridge quarterback, regardless of who they get in the NFL Draft.

The options in free agency aren’t that appealing, but that could change soon.

The Atlanta Falcons recently claimed that they don’t intend to release or trade Kirk Cousins despite his subpar first season with the organization, and even despite the fact that they’ve doubled down on Michael Penix Jr. as their starter.

However, if that were to change, the Browns could have their new signal caller.

At least, that’s how Mike Jones of The Athletic feels:

“That’s IF the Falcons wind up cutting the 36-year-old Cousins now that they’re all-in on second-year pro Michael Penix Jr. Cousins makes so much sense for the Browns, who appear unlikely to have Deshaun Watson for some time because of the setback he experienced in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. Cousins played under Browns coach Kevin Stefanski when the latter was offensive coordinator in Minnesota and seemingly would be able to make a seamless transition to the Browns,” Jones said.

Cousins didn’t have a good year with the Falcons.

He’s old, and he’s one year removed from a season-ending injury.

Also, he has a long and well-documented history of shortcomings in big moments, especially against good teams.

That said, the Falcons’ offense wasn’t built to accommodate his skills.

More than that, he’s still a better quarterback than most, and he’s by far the best option the Browns could aspire to get right now, assuming the money is right.

His chemistry with Kevin Stefanski is also a major factor to consider in this situation.

Cousins must know that his days as a starter are most likely coming to an end, and he should be highly motivated to prove that he’s still got plenty left in the tank.

That’s also why reuniting with his former offensive coordinator makes plenty of sense for him, and the Falcons should strongly consider releasing him regardless of what they’ve said.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Draft RB That Can 'Remind Fans Of Nick Chubb'