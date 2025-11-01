Browns Predicted To Land ‘Underrated’ QB Prospect In 2026 Draft

As the 2025 NFL season reaches Week 9, the Cleveland Browns find themselves at the bottom of the AFC North standings.

While the Browns have remained competitive in most games, their effort has not translated into enough wins to stay in the playoff hunt.

With postseason hopes fading, Cleveland’s focus should begin shifting toward the 2026 campaign, a year that promises renewed opportunity and added draft capital to reshape the roster through the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

The Browns have several needs on the offensive end, but the most glaring one is at the quarterback position.

Dillon Gabriel hasn’t shown enough so far to be considered the long-term solution, and while Shedeur Sanders has yet to play, it seems the coaching staff has hesitation about putting him out there.

Drafting a quarterback is an inevitability for the Browns, and a recent mock draft from USA Today predicted that the Browns will land quarterback Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby in the second round of the 2026 draft.

“Brendan Sorsby is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in college football. Sorsby is 6-foot-3 and has a great arm. He has all the tools to develop into a high-end game manager at the next level. After a disastrous start to the season against Nebraska, Sorbsy has done a 180 as he’s led the University of Cincinnati to a top 20 ranking and an opportunity to make a play at the college football playoffs,” Alchemy wrote.

There’s an argument to be made that the Browns would be better off using one of their first-rounders to select a quarterback, but landing Sorsby in the early part of the second round isn’t a bad result.

Since transferring to Cincinnati, Sorsby has looked the part of an NFL quarterback thanks to his prototypical size and frame, plus his arm talent.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski figures to be in place next season, so he’ll likely have a large say in who the team takes.

Sorsby is an intriguing prospect and one that the Browns should definitely keep tabs on.

