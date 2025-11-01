Browns Receive Brutal Grades On Mid-Season Report Card

Through the first eight weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns have shown occasional flashes of promise, but more often than not, they’ve struggled to stay out of their own way.

With just two wins on the season and losses continuing to pile up, the front office may need to seriously consider moving pieces before the trade deadline.

Cleveland is currently on its bye week, giving the coaching staff and players time to reset before going on with the second half of the year.

The roster has its share of issues, but the offense has been the most glaring problem, struggling to move the football consistently.

As a rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel is expected to experience ups and downs, but his offensive line and skill-position players have provided little support.

In fact, Jay Crawford had no issues giving the team some harsh midseason grades via ‘The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.’

“So I would go C with the tight ends. But after that, I’ve got offensive line F. Wide receivers F…I can’t give them any points,” Crawford said.

The tight end position has leaned heavily on Harold Fannin Jr., while David Njoku continues to show playmaking ability when healthy.

Meanwhile, the offensive line has struggled to hold up, failing to provide consistent protection in both the running and passing game.

The wide receiver group is the most disappointing, particularly Jerry Jeudy, who is among the league leaders in drops and hasn’t scored a touchdown.

With little chance of competing for the playoffs, Cleveland is likely to have a massive overhaul coming its way this offseason.

NEXT:

2 Browns Players Make ESPN’s Surprising List