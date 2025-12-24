Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Draft Day Trade With Giants

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with a clear need at quarterback, and that question remains unanswered.

So far, Shedeur Sanders hasn’t established himself as the future of the Browns. While Sanders brings a noticeable level of confidence and poise, the production hasn’t followed. Because of that, the Browns shouldn’t rule out selecting a quarterback at the very top of the 2026 NFL Draft.

At least, that’s how Josh Edwards feels.

In his latest column, the CBS Sports analyst predicted that the Browns would make a big draft day trade with the Giants, trading up from the No.3 pick to the No.1 pick and drafting Dante Moore.

“Shedeur Sanders has fluctuated between good and bad, which is to be expected from a rookie quarterback. Moore, still just 20 years old, has already faced adversity after starting for UCLA as a true freshman. The Cleveland-born quarterback would have a chance to accomplish what four other first-round quarterbacks taken by the franchise have been unable to do,” Edwards wrote.

Although Sanders has had his struggles, it is never wise to give up on a rookie quarterback after only a handful of starts, especially when he has not had much help around him.

That does not mean the Browns should blindly stick with him if they are not encouraged by what they see. With so many needs across the offense, trading up for a quarterback may not be in the team’s best interest.

Granted, Moore may still be the best or one of the best quarterback prospects in this class.

But unless the Browns get the No. 1 or No. 2 pick, they might want to avoid trading up this time.

